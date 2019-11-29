Waterfront showhome in Greystones for €1.2m

Greystones has undergone a facelift, with a public-private partnership creating the largest marine works in Ireland since Dún Laoghaire Harbour was built during the Victorian era - with new piers, a 200-berth marina and new clubhouses for sporting facilities. The retail units and restaurants planned for the marina are due to open next year.

Bridgedale Homes - now Glenveagh Properties - was responsible for the housing element.

And in 2016, some 3,500 people attended viewings during a weekend launch of Marina Village, which will eventually comprise 358 homes, including about 200 apartments.

The kitchen/diner has a subtly nautical Hamptons style

In 2018, Glenveagh released seven homes from its Tuskar range - named after the Wexford lighthouse - along the north shoreline of Marina Village.

The Shore, as this section of the development is called, fronts directly onto the beach, with a new boardwalk and 14-acre coastal park set to open in 2020.

Six of the Tuskar homes have since been sold, at up to €1m apiece, and the showhouse, No1 The Shore, is now on the market at €1.2m, a price that includes all the contents, fixtures and fittings.

The semi-detached waterfront property has 2,486 sq ft of accommodation arranged over three floors - it is slightly larger than the other six Tuskar homes, thanks to the space created by its corner site.

It was fitted out by Ventura Design, led by Arlene McIntyre. She was also responsible for a super-penthouse that opened in September and has since sold for just over €2.5m.

The Tuskar showhouse, which was designed by O'Mahony Pike Architects, has an exterior finished in a mix of brick, granite and render.

1 The Shore in Greystones looks out over the beach and across the Irish Sea towards Bray Head

Inside, there are oversized Shaker-style painted doors throughout the ground floor that accentuate the sense of space created by the 9ft-high ceilings. There is beading to the cream walls of the entrance hall and herringbone engineered wood to the floors.

"We wanted to do a nautical theme without it being too cheesy, so we went for the Hamptons vibe that you see on the East Coast of America and used a lot of sea greens, blues and other warm, cosy colours," McIntyre says. "As it happens, that classic, contemporary look is very much in demand in Ireland now."

To the left of the hallway is a study with shiplap wall panelling painted in a sage green. The room has glass doors that open out to a rear landscaped garden with a small circular lawn.

The front living room has wide-plank wooden floors and views of the sea. The centrepiece of the living room is an uber-contemporary Opti-V flame-effect electric fire. Mirrored panels flank the fireplace.

To the back of the ground floor is a kitchen/diner fitted with a handcrafted painted kitchen from Nolan Kitchens' Signature range and Siemens appliances. There are quartz stone worktops to the kitchen units and to the central island unit, which comes with a wine fridge. A further set of glazed doors opens from this room to the garden. There is a utility room off the kitchen and a guest lavatory between the front living room and the kitchen/diner.

The first floor has a large family room that commands views out over the Irish Sea towards Bray Head. This space has a mussel-coloured feature wall of cabinetry with recessed lighting and a large TV, as well as sliding doors out to a wraparound balcony.

The family room with its commanding vista

If needed, the prospective buyer could transform this space into a fifth bedroom - one with an extraordinary vista.

There is another WC off the first-floor family room, while to the rear of this level is the master bedroom, which has a large walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite.

On the second floor, there are three further bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bath and a shower. One of the two double bedrooms is en-suite and has a dressing area behind a partition. The single bedroom on this floor has been subtly decorated as a zoo-themed children's bedroom.

Gallagher Kitchens supplied the bedroom wardrobes, while the bathrooms and en-suites are finished off with Villeroy & Boch sanitary ware, chrome-effect towel rails, porcelain tiles to the wet areas and floors, and niche shelving to the showers.

The A3-rated showhouse is a 45-minute drive from Dublin city centre, via the N11.

Marina Village is about a 10-minute walk from the Dart station, from where commuters can reach Pearse Street station in about 50 minutes.

Viewings are by appointment.

Indo Property