Usher in new beginnings with Dublin city penthouse views

Dublin is peppered with interesting churches, but among the more colourful is St Paul's church at Arran Quay.

It was designed by Ireland's pre-eminent church architect, Patrick Byrne, and begun in 1835, soon after Emancipation. In January, 1910, Sinéad Flanagan married her boyfriend Eamon De Valera there.

As a parish church, it's no longer in use, although until relatively recently, you could attend a Latin mass there. These days, it's used for a Catholic youth mission and, unusually, as a centre of worship for the Jacobite Syrian Orthodox Church.

Sadly, you won't hear its historical peal of eight bells any longer, but you can still enjoy the view of it as it dominates the quays north of the Liffey, with its four ionic columns, its copper-domed bell and clock tower, and the three lofty statues of saints Peter, Patrick and Paul.

The living room with doors to the balcony

The living room with doors to the balcony

And there's nowhere better to enjoy that view than from the penthouse apartment at 34 Usher's Quay, across the river. There are just eight apartments in this block and No8 is the only one on the top floor - the fifth floor in this case.

From its balcony, you can survey the quays north and south, with St Paul's just across the water and the Four Courts beyond.

It has a roomy balcony too, at 118 sq ft, and you can reach it from both the main bedroom (which has an ensuite shower) and from the open-plan living room, dining room and kitchen, which itself measures some 39ft by 14ft. A floor-to-ceiling window there shows up the view and slides open to the balcony.

There's also a second bedroom at the back and a main bathroom in an overall floor area of 893 sq ft. There's a communal roof terrace on this floor too.

No8 is for sale for €475,000 with DNG Central (01) 679 4088.

Indo Property