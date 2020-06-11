Upscaling in Sandymount... how calling in another architect enabled the owners of a D4 site to boost their plans

The builders of Orchard Lodge in Dublin's Sandymount emerged as big winners after calling in a second architect and seeking a another professional opinion for the plans, even after they had received full planning permission.

In doing so, they proved that a fresh viewpoint can ultimately pay dividends when self building, even after designs have been approved by the council.

Having already secured permission for two homes through their original architect on a very awkward enclave site off Holyrood Park, they put a call in to Jason Tyler of Tyler Owens and invited him to walk the ground and tell them what he thought. After strolling around its perimeters, he told them the approved scheme was just the wrong idea for that particular site.

Admittedly the owners had been insistent on two homes being built on what was an extraordinarily tricky and restrictively narrow rectangular shaped site. Tyler felt straight away that the approved houses, one in front and one behind, were not doing each other any favours and that one would completely overshadow the other. The first home's restrictive presence would not have made the second abode an attractive option for prospective purchasers when it was finished.

"With the site being narrow and long, with no potential overlooking towards the north east, the original plan suggested a long slender building that was tight to the north eastern boundary at the front of the site," says Tyler.

"However, the form of one house across the front would not only have impacted heavily on the ability to get the second house into place, but it would also have made it wholly subservient to the front house."

So the owners gave Tyler the go ahead to sketch up any alternative ideas he might have. His instinct was to instead link the two homes together in a terrace and orient them entirely differently within the parameters of the site.

But the problem with changing the plans to make a long and narrow row for two was that the interior space then became an issue. For Tyler, the only way was up.

"The biggest gain was to reapply for planning to utilise the roof space and therefore increase the overall floor area, turning the houses from two-storey to three-storey but with very little impact on their surroundings," explains the architect.

"This allowed us to increase the number of living spaces, add a bedroom, make all bedrooms ensuite and also to add in a home office. We also opened up the living space with big sliders to the landscaped garden and increased the terraces to make them usable." Parking issues caused by tighter outdoor areas resulting were also solved thanks to the extra space upstairs. Because the internal space was no longer restricted, the architect was able to provide two ingressed car ports on the ground floor downstairs. The owners could literally drive their cars into their houses. What stands today are two 2,500 sq ft homes.

One of these has been placed for sale, finished inside to a contemporary style. On the upper floors, it looks over the YMCA sports grounds at the back. The interiors are by Ann Power of Halcyon Property Solutions, also behind the financing of the project in the first place.

Spanning more than twice the size of an average semi, the house has a sitting room on the ground floor to the left of the hall and then its open-plan kitchen/living/dining room to the right. The kitchen units and its substantial island were crafted by Newcastle Design and it comes with Neff appliances. There is also a shower room on this level.

On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, both ensuite, and the study. Two more bedrooms are on the top floor, also ensuite, and a utility room with washing machine and dryer. Sanitary ware is all by Duravit.

The house is A-rated and comes with an electric charging point.

Initially, the estate agents believed this home would be a prime target for D4 couples trading down from large period houses in the area. The house is located close to both Ballsbridge and Sandymount Villages and there has been a shortage of modern trade downs in the area.

Instead the strongest interest so far has been from younger professional couples looking for something larger, contemporary in design, energy efficient and, importantly, within walking and cycling distance of the city centre.

Orchard Lodge is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald for €1.45m.

See tylerowens.ie.

