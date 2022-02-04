Upgraded farmhouse comes with rustic cottage in Tipperary

Whitebarns, Ballinclough, Nenagh, Co Tipperary Asking price: €449,500 Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Talbot (067) 31496

There’s not one house but two on offer at Whitebarns in Ballinaclough in Nenagh. When the current owner, Marie O’Sullivan, first went to look at the property she didn’t actually know a rustic cottage was also included for the asking price of the farmhouse she had come to view. As far as she was concerned, the property was a single characterful farmhouse with gardens.

At the time she was living in Dublin and travelling up and down to Nenagh to visit her son and grandchildren. She was working as an art teacher and had no great plans to move house until a good deed became the catalyst for her big change in lifestyle.

Vendor Marie O'Sullivan. Photo Bryan Meade

“One day in early February 2006, a lady in my art class mislaid her glasses. She was unable to drive without them, so I gave her a lift home,” recalls Marie. “As a thank you gift she gave me a couple of scratch cards. I got three stars on one of them and sent it in to Winning Streak. On the Saturday I jokingly said to my daughter-in-law Bríd: ‘I have to make sure I watch Winning Streak because my card is obviously going to be picked out and I will win millions’.”

When asked what she’d spend her winnings on, without hesitation Marie asserted that she would open an art and healing centre in the country. She didn’t win but the conversation got her thinking.

“I started to look up the prices of property in the country and compare them to the prices in Dublin,” she says. “I decided I would be able to afford to buy something suitable if I put my mind to it. I went to my sister Noreen’s house in Athy for the Easter weekend. On Easter Monday she said: ‘Come on and see what is on the internet for Tipperary and we can go for a drive and have a look at them’.”

Cottage converted into an art and healing studio

They only had a photograph of Whitebarns. They had no appointment, but the lady who owned the house at the time was happy to show them around. Marie loved the farmhouse straight away and couldn’t believe her luck when she was told there was more to come. “I was going ‘I can do my art here and my Reiki here’, and then the owner said, ‘now would you like to see the cottage?’ We couldn’t believe there was another building included in the sale.”

“We pulled up at the gate and I just knew instantly that this was it. I just fell in love with the place at first sight — no doubts, no hesitation. I went home to Dublin the next day, had my house valued and put it up for sale.”

While the previous owners had taken care of all the heavy restoration work, Marie still had some work ahead of her to upgrade the buildings.

“There was a lot more that needed to be done that I didn’t realise at the time. I replaced doors and windows and insulated the roofs and upgraded the whole roof on the farmhouse. We reused the old slates on the front of the house and there are new slates on the back.”

Main living room

Marie lives in the stone farmhouse, and she has her art and healing centre in the cottage.

In the farmhouse, the panelled hallway leads straight into the old-fashioned dining room, where the large Inglenook fireplace is still the heart of the home. There is now a wood-burning stove in here to keep to welcome visitors, with the original flagstone floors and timber detail on the ceiling.

To the right of this is the living room that feels more modern than the rest of the house with a carpeted floor, cast-iron fireplace and built-in corner unit.

On the other side of the dining room is the kitchen with an oil-fired Aga. Behind this is a utility room, bathroom and a bedroom that is currently being used as an office. All along the back of the house is the conservatory that looks out on to the garden.

The dining room with Inglenook fireplace and wood-burning stove

Going up the stairs gives you a chance to run your hand along the white-washed walls. The landing has a sloped roof which is lit up by the sash windows along the front of the house. There is a bedroom on each side and a bathroom with a cast-iron bath and antique sink unit.

The cottage was originally a barn that was converted into living accommodation by the previous owners. It was laid out as a self-catering unit, but Marie has changed it slightly to suit her business.

You enter straight into the kitchen that has a double-height ceiling, with timber beams, white-washed walls and an Aga range. It’s a long building so the rooms run down a corridor. There is a large living room beside the kitchen that could be used as a yoga studio or consultation suite.

The bathroom with vintage fittings

Twitter

Beyond this is a bathroom with a feature stained-glass window and a treatment room beside it.

Upstairs, Marie teaches her art classes in the bright loft space with high beamed ceilings. There are also two bathrooms and a bedroom on this level.

It’s the garden and setting of the property that brings Marie most joy though. “It’s February so it’s hard to see it now but the garden really peaks in the summer and is full of colour.

The kitchen

"It is a very beautiful place. I can watch the sun rise in the morning while I’m lying in bed, and see the most magnificent sunsets from my sun room at the back of the house in the evening. It is filled with wonderful healing energy. Everyone who comes here remarks on this.”

Like many business owners, the pandemic hit Marie hard and has brought about the decision to move on. She’s keen to find a smaller house in the area as she no longer needs so much space.

She’ll miss her lovely neighbours and the chance to meet new clients, but most of all she’ll miss the garden and hopes new owners will appreciate it as much as she did. “I think if a gardener saw it, they’d fall in love with it,” she says, with pride.