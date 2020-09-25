Two homes go into one at Louth Clump of woodlands

Go down to the woods today: There are three acres of woodlands

Blackrock in Co Louth, has long attracted commuters, pulled in by its fabulously scenic village and renowned sandy beaches.

Located on the outskirts of Dundalk town, it's been particularly popular for those with professional interests in both Dublin and Belfast, given that it's close enough to being the midway point between the two.

Since Covid broke out and we have experienced the rise and encouragement of home working, this area's popularity has been steadily increasing.

But a substantial tract of woodlands with a similarly substantial home at its centre is the last thing you'd expect at the seaside haven.

The aptly named Roschoill (it means woodland copse) is a detached rural home on 3.7 acres near St Fursey's Church at The Clump (strange but also apt). It's on the outskirts of both Blackrock and Dundalk town and not far from the famous beaches.

The area has been named after a long- established solitary C-shaped clump of mature woodlands of three full acres which almost surrounds the 1960s-built homestead.

One gap through the trees to the front serves to open up a view across the countryside from what must be the area's most weather-sheltered home. But on three sides of the house it's a dense surrounding cushion of privately-owned and wonderful woodlands.

With half of all children's stories involving explorations and adventures in woodlands, the advantages that this property offers a family are obvious. While Ireland was once 80pc woodlands with oak in fertile areas and pine in poorer areas, it ran down to 1pc in 1900. State and private forestry efforts have since lifted that to 11pc but it still compares poorly with Europe's 30pc average.

The demise started with cathedrals. Irish oak today holds up the roofs of Canterbury, Exeter and Salisbury Cathedrals in the UK as well as our own St Patrick's. Irish oak was widely harvested for use in Norman castles and later during the Plantations, the woodland sanctuaries of Irish rebels (described as Kerns or Tories by the English) were destroyed in a strategic attempt at clearing them out.

Next up to pillage was Britain's navy which turned Irish timber into the largest seagoing fleet in the world. Finally the Land Act of 1880, which saw estate land returned to the peasantry, inevitably saw the new owners clear off the last vestiges of remaining woodlands to maximise the agricultural prowess of their newly acquired smallholdings.

In Louth, which is particularly sparsely forested, Roschoill offers a rare chance to actually live in the woods. And woods proper.

Built in the early 1960s to a style with echoes of the Edwardian Tudor Revival, the house itself spans 3,788 sq ft, with the floor space of more than three times that of an average semi-detached.

In the 1980s it was revamped and extended by the progressive architect Fergus Flynn Rogers, who is known in particular for his work in the north east.

The end result is a home which might reflect where the Edwardians could have ended up, had they not been steered off course by later style movements.

There's a pleasing external variance in rooflines with the overall impression externally of two different houses merged into one another to make a cruciform. One personality is a traditional rurally-styled dormer bungalow cottage with a high apex roof and in pink-painted render. The other is a smarter more urbane two-storey red brick affair. This end comes with a stout and bold pink/purple painted double door entrance, its frontage festooned with traditional style matching shutters similarly toned.

But it all works extraordinarily well. The big hint that this is a home with its origins in the modern age, is the matching arched car port to the left front.

While some modern homes in the period style fail to pull it off, largely because they don't carry the high level of craft and materials inside, this home also succeeds in conveying a rich and comfortable interior which isn't forced in any way.

The hall staircase for example, could have been hand-crafted in 1908 and you'd never know the difference.

The conservatory is particularly well done in timber frame deliberately left dark in a cathedral-like form and complimented by a shining polished timber floor.

The similarly-floored kitchen is done in a bright French style and features a substantial island unit which divides it nicely from the main dining area, itself substantial enough to house a decent- sized family dining table with plenty of free space around it.

The bright double front entrance doors open into a reception porch and entrance hallway which provides access to the principal reception rooms. On the right, is a decent-sized drawing room, with access to the aforementioned conservatory off this. On the left is a boot room, utility room and storage room.

The kitchen/dining room is the focal point of the house, an open-plan design which also opens on to the conservatory with its views across the countryside.

Off the kitchen/dining room is the family room with a wood-burning stove and a built-in wall cabinet. From here, French doors open out into the garden.

Upstairs on the first floor is the master bedroom suite which includes a walk-in wardrobe and its own ensuite bathroom.

There are four more bedrooms on this floor as well as the family bathrooms.

Outside the grounds of 3.7 acres have an acre of formal gardens with lawns and a raised patio directly in front of the house.

And then there's the woods to get lost in, running in three directions from the main house which is accessed via a driveway that sweeps up from the site entrance at Chapel Road.

Savills Country seeks €675,000.

Indo Property