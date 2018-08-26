'TV doesn't pay that well. I don't know where people think I'm getting this money from' - Dermot Bannon says new house will be 'basic'

Dermot Bannon has revealed he will do "something very basic" regarding the renovation of his new family home in Drumcondra.

Dermot Bannon has revealed he will do "something very basic" regarding the renovation of his new family home in Drumcondra.

Having just sold their house on Bantry Road for around €700,000, TV architect Bannon and his wife Louise are gearing up to tackle their new home nearby, which they reportedly bought for almost €800,000.

Speaking to The Sunday World, Bannon revealed that his plans for the renovation of the new three-bedroom house are more modest than people might expect.

"Everybody thinks that I live in this massive big mansion and people were always a bit underwhelmed by where we lived," he told the publication.

"I don't have huge needs [for the new home]. I'm going to do something very basic. I just want a really well-functioning house, it's not going to be a huge house."

Dermot, who will chart his new home's renovation in a special episode of the upcoming series of Room to Improve, also said that people assume he is more wealthy than he really is.

"I work in television, but I'm an architect and most architects aren't that wealthy," he said.

"TV doesn't pay that well. I don't know where people think I'm getting this money from. They see the word 'architect', they see that I do all of these homes and I work in television and think, 'he must e an absolute bloody millionaire'."

Dermot and Louise and their three children have lived on Bantry Road for 12 years. He recently told Independent.ie that he is excited about putting his ideas into effect in his own new home, without objections from clients.

"This is kind of, what would you do, with no boundaries, with no clients telling you 'I don't like that, I hate blue, I hate the colour green, I don't like glass, I don't like windows, I don't like stone, I don't like concrete, I don't like brick'? So this is what I would do with no limitations," he said.

He is also gearing up for a new series of Dermot Bannon's Homes which will see him visiting remarkable homes from London to Australia and, he hopes, Scandinavia.

