Turnkey Dublin Docklands maisonette on the market for €270,000

No18 Church Road, East Wall, Dublin 3

In the 1700s, Dublin engineers built large protective walls along the city’s coastline, paving the way for the construction of the Grand Canal Docks in 1796, a feat of engineering that showed how a small island could punch above its weight in world class innovation.

Today, Dublin’s Docklands continue to shine as a global hub, with Google, Facebook, Citadel and other tech and financial giants basing their European headquarters there.

The iconic Convention Centre is the first carbon-neutral venue of its kind in the world, while the 3Arena, once a massive cast-iron warehouse, is now Ireland’s premier music venue.

But it’s not just the big guns that have paved the way in innovative thinking. Over the past century, planners, architects and builders in the area have also been creative in addressing the nation’s housing needs which then, as now, frequently escalated to crisis levels. Built between the 1890s and 1920s, most houses on Church Road in East Wall were standard two-up/two downers.

But there’s a small terrace at one end of the street that bucks the trend. These homes deviated from the norm by doing the splits.

Expand Close The living room at the East Wall property / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room at the East Wall property

Instead of the usual two bedrooms upstairs and a living room and kitchen downstairs, these properties were divided into two separate, self-contained units over two floors, each with their own front door. In today’s regenerated East Wall, now one of Dublin’s trendiest neighbourhoods, they’re called maisonettes.

Having recently undergone a complete renovation, No18 on the ground floor is in turnkey condition.

Spanning 570sq ft, it has two bedrooms, a stylish new bathroom with underfloor heating, new fitted kitchen, a spacious living room, guest WC, storage areas and a a private courtyard.

Lisney Howth Road (01) 853 6016 seeks €270,000.