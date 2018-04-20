Top of the world in Liberties

With the hipster haven of Dublin 8 in the midst of a regeneration, it's no surprise the Liberties has become the postcode-du-jour for investors and owner-occupiers, who helped push up prices by as much as 15% last year.

Number 68 Steeven's Gate is a top-floor apartment in a mature red-brick development at James's Street, beside the Guinness brewery and the Digital Hub and just a 10-minute walk from the south city centre.

The fifth-floor one-bed is pitched not just at first-time buyers looking for a city pad, but at investors seeking a high rental yield on a street just across from St James's Hospital, where construction has started on the €1bn National Children's Hospital. Number 68 is in a gated apartment complex with a concierge and caretaking service - a rarity in the south inner city. The development is particularly popular with staff at the nearby hospital and is located next door to the Pearse Lyons distillery and its contemporary-style visitor centre.

The apartment is on James’s Street

The apartment's kitchen is fitted with shaker-style wall and floor units, floor tiles, and integrated appliances. There is laminate wood flooring throughout. The extra-large bedroom comes with built-in wardrobes and the four-piece bathroom is also bigger than average. The open-plan kitchen/living/dining room has views of a central courtyard with mature planting, the glass steeple atop St James's Church, which was converted into the distillery, as well as the Gravity Bar on top of the Guinness Storehouse.

A lift brings residents down to the underground car park, while the street entrance to the basement car park is controlled by smartphone. On the roof of the complex are communal gardens. Steeven's Gate is a five-minute walk from Heuston Station and two Luas stops, and there is a bus stop outside.

It's for sale for €245,000 with Dillon Marshall (01) 496 7574.

