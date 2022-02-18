Timeless cottage where the ‘Wicklow Chief’ eluded the redcoats in ‘98

The parlour has retained many of its original features

The Lodge, Goldenfort, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow €325,000

Built 300 years ago, local lore has it that this picture postcard cottage once served as a hideout for rebels fleeing from redcoats during the 1798 rebellion.

Of these fugitive guests, the most famous was the renowned Michael Dwyer who held out in the Wicklow Hills for five years afterwards.

Known as the “Wicklow Chief”, Dwyer was eventually imprisoned (it took building the Military Road to capture him) and later transported to Australia, where he died in Sydney at the age of 53. Although he never returned to his native Wicklow, Dwyer is immortalised by a monument in his honour at the market square in Baltinglass.

Today, The Lodge is still standing and, with its whitewashed walls and green door and window frames, looks like Dwyer left only yesterday.

But the house has moved with the times, with such modern features as central heating and a tiled shower room, while retaining a host of historic features including timber beams, quarry tiled floors and a parlour with an original inglenook fireplace.

There’s even a tiny spy hole through which Dwyer himself may have once peered.

Upstairs are three bedrooms (one with an original wrought-iron fireplace) and a bathroom.

At 954 sq ft, the cottage is almost the size of an average three-bed semi, but comes with much more character. It has its own well and septic tank and there’s a number of mature fruit trees in the garden.

Standing on over three acres overlooking the countryside of south-west Wicklow, the cottage is a timeless piece of history in the Garden County.

Set close to the River Slaney, near the borders of Carlow and Kildare, it’s a short drive to the Wicklow Mountains National Park, a 10 minute-drive to Baltinglass village and just over an hour to Dublin city. The Lodge, Goldenfort, is for sale at €325,000 through Sherry FitzGerald McDermott (059) 915 2443.