Time to splash the cash when you land on Shrewsbury

Since Waddingtons published the first Irish edition of Monopoly in the 1970s, 'Shrewsbury' has been regarded as the most exclusive address in the country.

Shrewsbury Road was the dearest property in the game at the very end of the board, with a price of an eye-watering 400 Irish pounds.

The word 'Shrewsbury' means much the same today, although needless to say, you can put your €507.90 equivalent back in your pocket because it won't get you anywhere near here.

'Shrewsbury' itself is an address with an added layer of exclusiveness, being a gated estate off Shrewsbury Park at Merrion Road in Ballsbridge, Dublin 4.

No55 is towards the back of the enclave, with a rear garden abutting the grounds of the Shrewsbury Square apartment development for a double Shrewsbury. Trees in those grounds shelter the paved back garden of No55. A lawn flanks the driveway out front.

It's at the end of a terrace of four and has had a recent refurbishment, with bathrooms and a newly-fitted kitchen with stone countertops. The kitchen is part of an open-plan that's part dining room and part lounge, and it has a large skylight and sliding doors to the garden. There's also a separate utility room off the kitchen.

To the front on the ground floor, through double doors in the L-shaped hallway, is a bay-windowed living room with a gas-fitted fireplace in stone.

The first floor has four bedrooms, the main one with an ensuite shower room with underfloor heating, and the main bathroom. That brings the total floor area to 1,480 sq ft.

No55 Shrewsbury is for sale for €1.1m with DNG Donnybrook (01) 260 0200.

