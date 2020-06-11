Three on the market: under €500k in south Dublin

A choice of three properties which offer relative good value in much-sought-after south Dublin.

4 St Brendan's Terrace, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

€480k Quillsen Dun Laoghaire, (01) 280 1719

St Mary's Street is a cul de sac off Northcote Avenue and St Brendan's Terrace is a row of nine houses at the end of it. No4, midway along, has had a recent renovation, making the utmost use of the available 925 sq ft of space. The ground floor has a front living room with a wood floor and a period fireplace. Glass doors lead from there to the kitchen, which has skylights and accordion glass doors to a neatly paved garden. The first floor has two ensuite bedrooms, one with a cast-iron fireplace and a cute little mezzanine.

Obelisk View, 5 Talbot Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

€495k Lisney Dalkey, (01) 285 1005

According to the Property Price Register, No5 Talbot Road last sold in 2016 for €301,000, at which time it needed a fair bit of renovation. The work has now been done, and very tastefully too, with bright interiors and a skylit kitchen with doors to the garden, where stone steps lead up to a lawn and patio with built-in barbeque. To the front is a living room with an oak floor and a stove in the fireplace. The two bedrooms are upstairs and the overall floor area is 678 sq ft.

48A Beaufield Park, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

€495k Moovingo, (01) 516 9999

Last sold in January 2016 for €345,000, according to the Property Price Register, 48A Beaufield Park is at the end of a terrace of four on a cul de sac off Kilmacud Road Lower. It's 969 sq ft with three bedrooms (one ensuite) on the first floor. On the ground floor, the kitchen is to the front with a breakfast bar open to a nicely decorated living/dining room. Here, there are full-height sliding glass doors to the garden, which has a patio and a utility shed.

