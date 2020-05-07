Three on the market: under €500k in D18

These three standout properties offer good value in Dublin 18.

85 Wingfield, Stepaside

€495k Lisney Dundrum (01) 296 3662

The Wingfield estate is off the Enniskerry Road, about a kilometre from Stepaside Village. No85 is a mid-terrace house measuring 1,485 sq ft on three floors. The ground floor has a living room with a gas fireplace and a rear kitchen with doors to a 35ft garden. There are three bedrooms on the first floor (one with a balcony), while the top floor has an ensuite bedroom and a study.

Jane’s Cottage, Barnacullia

€495k DNG Stillorgan (01) 283 2700

Jane's Cottage is on one side of the road and on the other is what was once Jane's shop, a 592 sq ft stone building on 0.4 of an acre which is included in the sale. The cottage itself stands on 0.1 of an acre and also needs refurbishment. It measures 646 sq ft, with two bedrooms, a sitting room, living room and kitchen. The Blue Light pub is just down the road.

9 Pine Avenue, Foxrock

€495k Janet Carroll (087) 400 2020

Pine Avenue opens due south of the Stillorgan Road, and No9 is the last in a terrace of four with southwest-facing back gardens, which, in the case of No9, is mainly paved and gravelled. A lawn flanks the driveway out front. The house itself is 1,044 sq ft, with three upstairs bedrooms (one ensuite). The ground floor has a front living room with an open fire and a rear kitchen that gives on to a conservatory.

