Three on the market: five beds in D15

A choice of three impressive properties offering five bedrooms in Dublin 15.

37 Diswellstown Manor

€725k S Fitz Castleknock (01) 820 1800

Expand Close 37 Diswellstown Manor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 37 Diswellstown Manor

The Diswellstown Manor estate was built in 2015 on the grounds of the 17th century Diswellstown House. No37 is A2-rated and measures 2,045 sq ft on three floors, with four bedrooms on the first floor (one ensuite) and the main ensuite bedroom on the top floor, along with a sky-lit study. The ground floor has a living room to the front and a kitchen and family room at the back, with doors to the west-facing garden.

63 Redwood, Hollystown

€485k S Fitz Clonee (01) 801 8090

Expand Close 63 Redwood / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 63 Redwood

No63 Redwood faces southwest to overlook Hollystown Golf Course, so you can observe the state of play from the front rooms. The ground floor has a living room the length of the house with doors to the back garden, along with a study and a kitchen with separate utility. The first floor has three of the bedrooms (two ensuite) with another two at attic level, in a total floor area of 1,991 sq ft.

5 Bridge Avenue, Ashtown

€480k Moovingo (01) 516 9999

Expand Close 5 Bridge Avenue / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 5 Bridge Avenue

The Royal Canal is 50 metres from No5 Bridge Avenue, an end-of-terrace house built in 2017. It's 1,674 sq ft with three bedrooms on the top floor (one ensuite) and two on the first floor (also with one ensuite). The first floor also has a living room giving on to a balcony, and the triple-aspect kitchen is on the ground floor, along with a garage. The estate management fee covers gym membership and a concierge.

Irish Independent