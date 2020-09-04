This view inspired a purchase

Convoys of Dublin-registered SUVs snarled along the boreens of Connemara this summer, as restrictions on foreign travel prompted Dubs to make use of their holiday homes in Roundstone - dubbed G4 for its popularity among the denizens of D4.

Catherine Ryan, a retired project manager who lives in the capital, came across the home which would become her Connemara getaway by chance 20 years ago. While on holiday in Clonbur, a Gaeltacht village near the Mayo border, she stayed in a house on Mount Gable. One day, she climbed to the hill's 1,370ft high summit and was struck by the vista of the island-dotted Lough Corrib to the south.

"I was gobsmacked," Ryan says. "So I walked down the mountain, in the direction of Lough Corrib, and followed a narrow road that led to an old cottage that had the most amazing views.

"It was very overgrown, there was rock behind it and the cottage wasn't facing the view and had no electricity or water. It looked like someone had bought it, but not lived in it. The doors were wide open and inside was a living room/kitchen with a big open fire. I continued on with my holiday, but thoughts of that cottage never left me."

Expand Close The kitchen diner with its floor-to-ceiling picture window and glass doors / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen diner with its floor-to-ceiling picture window and glass doors

So when a property listings alert brought Mount Gable Cottage to her computer screen, Ryan immediately put in a bid. She was successful.

But over the years, she became overwhelmed by planning difficulties to renovate and refurbish the hillside cottage. So she sought out Lester Naughton, a Moycullen-based architect, during the annual Open Door initiative, which sees architects offer hour-long consultations in return for a donation to the Simon Community. With his help, Ryan finally secured planning in 2009 for a property that used the original footprint of the cottage and its outbuildings.

"Lester was the best thing that could have happened to me," says Ryan. "He was very excited and interested in the project, and I felt it was the kind of place that deserved to be treated sensitively. I didn't want something big, but rather something that would just melt into the landscape."

While Ryan went on a nationwide hunt for the right materials and fittings for the interior, Naughton oversaw the two-year building project.

"As part of the design, I deliberately tried to copy the existing cottage, rebuild it and, using Ordnance Survey records, incorporate the outbuildings," says Naughton. "All of it was joined together with a flat-roof link to a glass corner overlooking Lough Corrib that brought in light and defined the dining area."

The result was a two-bed cottage spanning 1,130 sq ft that has local stone cladding to one half of the property and natural slate to the roof. The stone-clad part of the home integrated the outhouse of the original cottage, which Naughton believes dates back to the 19th century.

Expand Close A timber-floored reception with sloping ceiling / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A timber-floored reception with sloping ceiling

Because Ryan became accustomed to a hot climate while growing up in pre-independence Zimbabwe (then known as Rhodesia), she never relished "the prospect of having a cold, damp house".

With plenty of insulation and features such as a heat pump for the central heating, triple-glazing and a mechanical heat-recovery ventilation system, Mount Gable Cottage achieved an A3 energy rating and almost achieved passive house standards.

"It was calculated that it would take just 2kw of heating at an outside temperature of -10C to keep the house at 20C inside."

To the right of Mount Gable Cottage's reception hall, there is an open-plan kitchen/dining/living room. The kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, an island unit, an electric cooker and quartz worktops from Comer Granite & Marble. The dining area is set in the flat-roofed glazed corner and has two sets of sliding doors out to a large terrace overlooking Lough Corrib.

Just off the dining space, there is a sitting room with a vaulted ceiling, wood flooring, as well as bespoke fitted bookshelves from Billamore Woodcraft, which also custom-made the kitchen units, the bathroom cabinetry and the built-in wardrobes to both bedrooms. The master bedroom comes with an ensuite and a ladder to the carpeted attic, which has a Velux window. There are Crema marble tiles to the bathroom and the ensuite, as well as to the kitchen. Outside, there are 1.2 acres of gardens and a meadow.

Ryan has used Mount Gable as a holiday home, but found herself renting it out through Airbnb over the past two years because she was spending more time with her grandchildren in Dublin and visiting her son in Australia.

Expand Close Vendor Catherine Ryan rebuilt the property from ruin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Vendor Catherine Ryan rebuilt the property from ruin

"I used to go down there all the time and loved it, especially because I have family in Mayo," she says. "But I rarely use it now. I didn't buy it to have it locked up. I will always remember the peace and quiet and calm I experienced there, which is just so valuable in the current environment."

Mount Gable Cottage has an asking price of €425,000 through Savills Country. Views by appointment.

Indo Property