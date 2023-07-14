This is the view that sold a house unseen

The pictures alone convinced a UK businessman to buy a Donegal cottage with one phone call

The view from the sea of the cottage on the Fanad Peninsula in Co Donegal

When a group of Rhys Kiff’s UK-based colleagues received a photo online of his back garden in Donegal, most assumed he had removed himself to the Mediterranean or Adriatic coast. The true location came as a big surprise to them when one eagle-eyed Irish workmate recognised it as home.

“It’s the most idyllic place I’ve ever seen in my life,” gushes Rhys when he talks of his Donegal home. “All my Dub friends kept saying why Donegal, and not Kerry or Cork, and then I’d show them the pictures and they’d say ‘OK, wow’!”

Kiff was born in Wales, has Irish ancestry, and worked and lived in the UK up until 2020, when he was moved to Ireland by the company he worked for.

The main living room of the cottage

“I came to work in Dublin just after Brexit. I was renting in Ballsbridge. But before long I thought I needed something outside the city. The place was too small, and I needed space and somewhere to relax at the weekend.”

With the option to work remotely presenting itself, thanks to Covid-19, Kiff began to trawl websites for a country abode. He came across a cottage at Ballure on the Fanad Peninsula and fell in love straight away.

“I bought it without actually going to view it. I saw it online and I rang the agent and she thought I was a lunatic when I put in an offer without seeing it. Even if I wanted to, I couldn’t see it because of the restrictions in place at the time, but I didn’t care. I trusted the agent and thought there was no way she was going to scam me.”

The timing was good because lockdowns were lifting and work was more flexible so Kiff was able to put his plan into practice and escape from the city as soon as he could.

A front view of Ballure

“We were starting to do hybrid working at that point so I knew I wouldn’t be in the office all week,” he says. “I would typically go up on a Wednesday or Thursday evening and spend the whole long weekend there. Everyone talks about how long it takes to get to Donegal, but it’s a great drive. As soon as you get past Letterkenny, it is the most amazing scenery with all the inlets and bays. Or you can fly to Donegal airport, which I did a few times, as it was really convenient.”

The two-bed traditional cottage dates back to the late 19th century and has a floor area of 850sq ft. It sits on approximately 41 acres, with direct access to a private cove. This land currently requires little to no maintenance as a neighbour uses it for his sheep, so Kiff jokes that he’s never needed a lawnmower.

Inside, the hallway has the sitting room to the right, which follows out to the kitchen and a bathroom. On the other side of the hall, there is a bedroom, with a door into the second bedroom, which is ensuite. This room opens out to the conservatory at the back of the house.

One of the two bedrooms

It would be very easy and inexpensive to change rooms around, perhaps to make the most of the sea views on offer at the back of the house. This coastal setting is what Kiff loves most.

“When I was working, I could just walk to the cove and do a call sitting on a pile of rocks. The wellbeing you get from the sound and smell is unbelievable. I actually put up a security camera. The farmer who uses my land to graze his sheep thought I was a lunatic. But I installed it so I could watch the coast when I wasn’t there.”

The interiors have been kept simple and traditional, with a twist coming from Kiff’s quirky tastes in the form of artwork and the vintage bar in the corner of the sitting room.

The house was reroofed in 2007 and fully insulated around 2016. Newly installed smart electric radiators can be controlled remotely, which is handy if this is bought as a second home. There is also 4G broadband with 50mb speeds available.

It might look remote, but Kiff says he’s quickly become part of the community, particularly in the local pub.

“Everyone looks out for you around Fanad. If you bump into a neighbour, you’re there for half an hour catching up on all the news. There’s a brilliant pub, The Lighthouse, where they treat me like a local. I love Donegal. You meet people once and you’re friends from then on.

“The house is a three-minute drive or 20-minute walk to the pub. It’s uphill to get there, but it’s downhill all the way home! Typically what I’d do on a Sunday evening, is walk up there for food and a drink, and walk home with my torch.”

Businessman Rhys Kiff

Sadly for Kiff, the taste of Donegal life is coming to an end. He is once again on the move for work, this time to Oxford, which means he won’t get to visit Fanad much anymore. “I was considering using it for my retirement but I’m not there yet and I don’t want it sitting empty.”

Kiff has been called an ‘idiot’ and ‘eejit’ for selling up by people who’ve seen the cottage, and he assures them that it hasn’t been an easy decision.

“What I’ll miss most is the location. Being able to walk 30 seconds to the cove and the breath-taking beauty. You would not believe the amount of dolphins I see there. A few years ago they came really close to the shore and it was spectacular.

The conservatory at back overlooks the sea

“And if you have a clear night, it’s like being in the middle of the desert with the stars.”

His cottage at Ballure is for sale through Rainey Estate Agents (074 9122211) with an asking price of €325,000. Full viewings are expected so you don’t have to buy it with a phone call, unseen.

