‘This is my Downton Abbey’ – the master painter who built a Victorian Gothic-style mansion from scratch

The approach from the living room to the dining room at Rossmore, Laghey, Co Donegal

Anthony Kieran always wanted to live in a Victorian Gothic house. The problem is that there are actually very few genuine examples of Victorian Gothic houses in Ireland.

And maybe none in Donegal where, in the 1990s, he was planning to make a home with his wife Evelyn.

Expand Close Anthony Kieran and his wife Evelyn / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Anthony Kieran and his wife Evelyn

Not one to be deterred by such minor issues, the man from Mornington decided to go ahead and build his very own Victorian Gothic pile completely from scratch.

The result is Rossmore, finished in 2000 after two years work and faced and quoined in cut stone.

Expand Close The cut stone exterior / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The cut stone exterior

It is a rich extravaganza of recreated period detail mixed with the genuine article and a house which has stunned first-time visitors for 22 years.

“This is my Downton Abbey,” laughs Anthony.

Rossmore has seven receptions (if you include the great hall and the kitchen/dining room) and three bedrooms. It comes with grand pillars, stained glass Gothic windows and a triple height ‘great hall’ of truly great proportions.

Expand Close The entrance hall / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The entrance hall

This has an enormous and intricate hand made period style bifurcated staircase.

The views are also romantic — the 0.8 acre gardens have direct foreshore to the sea looking out over Donegal Bay.

This house is also filled with genuine period pieces in the Gothic style which Anthony had been collecting and squirrelling away for years before he got going on the construction work.

Expand Close The bar with Gothic-style stained glass window / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The bar with Gothic-style stained glass window

In many ways Kieran is more qualified than most to build a Victorian Gothic mansion from scratch. As a fully qualified master painter, he is also something of a rarity.

From a long line of master painters, he took a five-year apprenticeship and did another year of City and Guilds.

Read More

“There are very few of us around now in the decorating business,” he says.

“But back in the day, every painter worth his salt had to take what was essentially a degree in painting and decoration.

"You often worked in a family business like me where the skills were passed on from generation to generation and your own particular trade secrets were always well guarded.

Expand Close The living room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room

“Every family firm made its own unique paints and the formulas were a secret.

"I can remember pausing in the street to watch another master painter at work and he stopped altogether and went inside and shut the door. Even technique was closely guarded then.”

It was through working in grand period houses in Ireland and in the UK that Anthony developed his appreciation for mid-Victorian Gothic.

“With Georgian you can always appreciate the proportions but most of it is fairly simple. But with Victorian Gothic there’s that elaboration of craft and attention to minute detail. You can sit on a piece of furniture and spend an hour just sat there just looking at it.”

Expand Close Detailing on the handmade staircase / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Detailing on the handmade staircase

After finishing his apprenticeship in the 1970s Anthony represented Ireland at the Skills Olympics in the Netherlands where he narrowly missed out on the medals, coming in fourth.

Many would argue that he would get onto the podium for his work on Rossmore, located at the Murvagh peninsula just outside Donegal Town.

In particular, his talents at faux marbling and trompe d’oeil have come into their own.

The blockwork in the hall is a painted illusion. The four majestic and elaborate grande verde marble columns in his living room are handpainted reproductions and the stone lined windows of the exotic home bar, are mahogany painted to look like stone.

Expand Close The house has three en suite bedrooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house has three en suite bedrooms

The Victorians also used these techniques — think of the famous Blue Room at Buckingham Palace.

All through the house he has used simple materials like plasterboard, MDF coupled with his ultra intricate painting skills to replicate period features that would cost a ransom to reproduce today.

But there are also great originals here. The incredible bifurcated staircase was handmade in pitch pine by two Irish firms.

The two stained glass windows in the bar are from an old church in London. Nineteenth century marble chimney pieces were rescued from salvage yards. The bar counter is a 19th century pulpit.

From the great hall a door leads into a Gothic-style games room and bar.

Expand Close The patio / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The patio

Directly opposite sits the main reception room linked to a step-down formal dining room. At the rear is the kitchen linked to a step-down reception that in turn extends into a sun room to a raised patio overlooking the lower garden on the shore side.

Rossmore has three en-suite bedrooms with an oversized en-suite bathroom and a balcony off the master chamber.

Set to retire, he and Evelyn are looking to build a smaller more manageable home in the area. And yes, the chances are, it will be Victorian Gothic.

DNG Dorrian seeks €950,000 for Rossmore.