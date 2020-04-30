This beachfront Wexford home with a 'recreational room' and views of the Saltee Islands is the perfect location for self isolating

If you're missing the sea at this time of quarantine and lockdown, Seaview in Kilmore Quay is sure to make your eyes water. With a little gate at the end of the garden that leads to the beach, this is a dream home for self-isolation mode. The vendors' favourite part of living here is starting each day with a refreshing and life affirming plunge into the sea, a hop, skip and a jump away.

They bought the beach villa four and a half years ago. Coming from the west coast, the rugged location of the house reminded them of home and that's what sold it to them. All the hard work had been done by the previous owners, who transformed it into a 3,500 sq ft beachfront home in 2010, so when the vendors moved in in 2016, all they had to do was put their own stamp on the property with some painting and redecorating.

The house fronts on to Ballyhealy and Seaview beaches and has views out to the Saltee Islands and the Irish Sea. It was designed with these views in mind, so there isn't a part of the house that doesn't benefit from the waterside location. It's the kind of scene that changes with the seasons, and the drama of a storm with rough seas can be as thrilling as the hot sun beaming down on the sand.

The entrance hall goes from front to back, so there is no break in the light that the double-height space provides. To one side of the hall is the open-plan semi-circular kitchen that has a wall divider in the centre, with the kitchen units on one side and a tv on the other. This creates a relaxed living space beside the dining room where you can enjoy the 180˚ view thanks to the bifold, triple-glazed doors.

Expand Close The open-plan living area / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The open-plan living area

On the other side of the hall is a smaller sitting room with an electric fire and fitted units. Across from this is a large utility room and two bedrooms, one with an ensuite bathroom.

At the opposite end of the house to the kitchen, is a 'recreational' room. It's a huge space that everyone in the family will want a piece of. It currently has a bar and seating area, with an open fireplace to create an atmosphere. There are a couple of steps down to an area that is big enough for a dance floor if the night really takes off.

The owners have a snooker table here with billiard lighting overhead. Double doors lead out to the patio, so when it comes to entertaining, this house really ticks all the boxes.

The vendors say that on a good day, the doors all around the house can open up and just let the sounds and smell of the sea come right in. When they have visitors, guests can go up and down to the beach, enjoy the privacy of the garden and move inside to a choice of living areas as the evening progresses.

Upstairs, there are two bedrooms. The smaller of the two is dual aspect and has doors out to the rooftop to make the most of the view. The master is perhaps the room of the house. It too goes from the front to the back of the house and also has doors out to the rooftop, but the generous floor area means owners will be able to be creative with the space and really make it a haven within this large home.

It has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite bathroom with a double sink unit and rainfall shower.

Expand Close The master bedroom has doors to the roof / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The master bedroom has doors to the roof

Outside, the grounds are quite low maintenance with lawn, shrubs and trees that have been well cared for. There is a double car port with a charge point for an electric car and a detached garage with roller doors.

The seaside property has an impressive B3 BER thanks to the solar panels and the zoned heat recovery system with underfloor heating. There is also a back-up generator, an alarm system and fibre-optic broadband. While the vendors were won over by the views when they first saw the house, they were even more surprised by the village once they got settled. With the award-winning Mary Barry seafood restaurant in Kilmore and Quigley's Bar next door for a trad session and a pint, the small village is buzzing in the summer months.

For those who like to fish, Kilmore Quay has one of Ireland's largest fleets of chartered fishing vessels in its harbour and is renowned for boat catches on rod for sea bass, tope and blue shark. Or you can isolate by rod fishing on shore from the beaches or the estuaries which are blessed with bass, sea trout and flounder.

Or be lazier again and indulge in the best fish and chips in the southeast - the renowned Little Saltee chip shop is a five-minute drive away.

Expand Close The recreational room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The recreational room

Irish Independent