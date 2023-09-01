This €2.3m contemporary seaside home in Sutton is ready for its TV debut

Fate intervened when three couples from one family opted to build adjoining new homes in D13 — Cuala is about to star in RTÉ’s Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes

No less than 10 members of the extended O’Hare family were involved in constructing and furnishing Cuala, a new contemporary seaside home in Sutton which is about to star in the forthcoming series of RTÉ’s Selling Ireland’s Dream Homes.

Cuala is one of three adjoining homes planned by Adrian and Nora O’Hare, her sister and husband and her parents at Greenfield Road; as part of a collective outside-the-box solution to their coinciding housing needs.

The kitchen/diner at the Sutton property

Financial adviser Adrian and his wife Nora, a primary school teacher, realised that they were looking for a seaside home in Dublin at the same time as her brother and his wife. Meantime her parents, then trading down, were also in the market.

With all three couples faced with the same lack of choice, they pooled resources to come up with a radical plan to improve their options. “So in 2016 we bought a run-down 1930s house near the sea in Sutton with a big garden site attached,” says Adrian. “Straight away we applied to knock it and for permission to build three contemporary homes on the resulting site. We’d live side by side. My dad Peter is a builder based in the North, so we felt reasonably confident that we knew what we were getting into.”

Adrian and Nora O’Hare with their children Leonie, Theo and Aralynn

An unusual coincidence occurred when they hired the well-known architect firm of Tyler Owens, renowned for contemporary, one-off quality homes arrayed around the north city coast area.

“We had lived beside their offices and we liked to keep an eye on what they were up to. When I went to see Peter Owens about our project, he noticed I also had a northern accent.

The contemporary solid oak staircase

“He asked, ‘where are you from?’ and I said ‘near a town called Ballynahinch’. He said, ‘I’m from near Ballynahinch, where exactly?’ I said ‘from Drumaness’. He said ‘I’m from Drumaness! Where in Drumaness?’ It turned out his family had moved out of the house across the road from the one I had grown up in; just as my family moved in. We were from across the road from one another! It leant definite home roots to the project and I took it as a good sign.

“Dad has a twin brother who is a brickie but can turn his hand to lots of things. Another relation is a plumber. I did the project management and Nora did the interiors. Anything that looks good inside is down to Nora. In all, about 10 family members worked on the house, including cousins.

The master bedroom suite with its big balcony area

“The three houses were designed by Peter Owens to have a similar look but he varied them inside depending on what each of us wanted. Ours started first and is finished almost a year. The second one is due to be completed later this month and the third has broken ground.”

But just as it looked as if all three couples would find their ‘forever homes’ side by side by the sea, fate intervened and a tragedy struck that meant none of the three couples would end up based at the planned mini development.

The patio

“First it took a very long time to clear the planning process. After that we experienced a particularly traumatic time. Our four-year-old daughter Aralynn came down with a flu one day in 2018 and the next day she was in a coma. It lasted six months and she lost a huge amount of weight before she came out of it. There was another six months on the ward with her learning to walk and to do everything all over again. Nearly losing her changed our perspective completely.”

And while Aralynn was in recovery, Covid-19 landed, presenting a huge risk to her as well as stalling the project and adding to the cost of materials.

The balcony

“I worked for a financial firm doing long hours. So I quit and set up by myself. That time followed by Covid showed us just how important family is. Realising we didn’t have to be based in Dublin, we moved up North by the sea to be closer to mine.”

Meantime Nora’s sister and her hubby had been living temporarily with their children on the southside. As the delays ran into years, the children settled and made friends and so they finally decided to stay put. Similarly Nora’s parents had been living in East Wall and they found that they really liked it. So they dropped out too. Finally Adrian and Nora decided they had also found their true ‘forever home’ up north by the sea.

The home cinema with its 120-inch screen

“We lived in Cuala for almost a year and we’ve really enjoyed it,” says O’Hare. “But ultimately, fate decided we were all destined to live elsewhere.”

Nora adds: “I really like the flow of the house. It feels so light and airy and yet practical too. The laundry is within easy reach and when I’m cooking I can see the children playing in the garden.

“At the end of every day, I sit on the balcony and breathe in the view. I can walk to the supermarket, hairdresser, pharmacy and coffee shop in minutes.

The back garden

“The children scoot, cycle or walk to school. With tennis, squash, gym, golf and even a pool in the Marine Hotel all within walking distance, there is no excuse not to be active. But most of all in this area I adore the walks. I stumble across another beach or cliff or trail to explore. I feel so lucky to have lived here.”

Thanks to fate’s intervention, Cuala (named after the original house on the site), is now on offer for €2.3m through agent Karen Mulvaney. The A2-rated home spans over 4,000 sqs ft and comes with underfloor heating to all floors. There’s a Neptune bespoke kitchen with a Rangemaster cooker and white Quartzite worktops. It has Carlson Alu Clad Tilt Turn windows, dark oak wide board floors, a solid oak stairs and bathrooms with Villeroy & Boch ware, Grohe taps and Hansgrohe wetroom showers.

Views from the balcony

Accommodation includes a hall with a shower room off, an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room with a pantry and utility room off it. Through floor-to-ceiling glaze there’s a blue granite patio.

There’s also a big games room and another reception. The first floor has four double bedrooms with one ensuite, along with the main bathroom. On top is a home cinema with a 120-inch screen along with the master bedroom suite with its walk-in wardrobe, a full bathroom ensuite and that top floor balcony with its sea views. Just placed for sale, now Cuala awaits its ‘forever owners’.