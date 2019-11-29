Don't ever scratch a drab 1970s or 1980s-style bungalow or a plain county dormer off your house-hunting list until you've seen what the owners of a once austere and dated Wicklow bungalow have done to lift its spirits.

Don't ever scratch a drab 1970s or 1980s-style bungalow or a plain county dormer off your house-hunting list until you've seen what the owners of a once austere and dated Wicklow bungalow have done to lift its spirits.

The only way was up for a formerly austere Wicklow bungalow

Upon acquiring the house at Hanlon's Lane at Goldenhill, Manor Kilbridge, one couple called in a local architect to improve it.

The first item on the agenda was to remove the ceilings in one segment and push on up into the roof, adding a huge welcoming window into the formerly enclosed apex to let the light stream in and open up views of the county's famously lush rolling hills.

With the floor gone, the architect was able to create a dream open-plan kitchen/dining room with a double-height lofted roof, mezzanine balcony and triple aspect windows including light from former upstairs dormer windows. This space, which is more than 500 sq ft, is the new heart of the home.

The exterior of the house

With this vast space, insulation levels were cranked up to produce a decent B2 BER rating. The accommodation now stands at more than 3,500 sq ft, or three and a half times the size of an average three-bed semi.

The Neptune solid-wood fitted kitchen has contrasting black granite counter-tops and a Rangemaster stove with black subway tiled splashback which is flanked by two display cabinets.

There's a fitted dishwasher, an American-style fridge/freezer with an ice-maker and a Franke double Belfast sink with mixer taps. A decent sized matching island unit has a sink, built-in bookshelf and a wine cooler.

Two sets of French doors lead to the patio and to the back garden.

There's also underfloor heating to keep your toes warm on winter evenings.

In addition to the new supersized space with overhead gallery, there is a relaxing reception room with solid walnut flooring, three windows and French doors opening to the back garden.

A second lounge to the front of the property also has an open fireplace and walnut flooring. Upstairs there are five bedrooms. The master bedroom has an ensuite wet room with a free-standing bath tub.

It's also got its own walk-in wardrobe. This master chamber also has views in two directions and white wool carpet over pine boards.

Outside there's just over a half acre of ground with views of the Red Hills. Golden Hill is a residential cluster of about 30 homes on the edge of Manor Kilbride and near Blessington and the Lakes.

The Owen Reilly agency (01) 677 7100 seeks €750,000.

