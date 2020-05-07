The new home view: Luxury new homes phase at Drumcondra convent school site

Shades of grey: One of the kitchens in the new development at Hampton which was once the site of a Carmelite monastery

Million-euro homes on the grounds of a convent formerly run by an enclosed order of nuns in Dublin 9 will attempt to attract well-heeled north Dubliners seeking the solace of a big move during lockdown.

A three-metre-high wall surrounds Hampton, an ecclesiastical-themed residential scheme off Drumcondra's Grace Park Road that uses up-lit church buildings as its centrepiece.

Hampton House was once the Carmelite Monastery of the Incarnation. The order took up residence there in 1858, just a few years after the Famine, and ran a boarding school to help finance the poor school it was obliged to operate. But in echoes of the Covid-19 era, an outbreak of scarlet fever forced the closure of the poor school and the nuns were granted permission not to reopen it.

The nuns went on to make altar bread in the old school building and grew vegetables in the Victorian walled garden, which has just been landscaped into a formal public garden by Jane McCorkell, a winner of multiple gold medals at Bloom.

By 2010, the number of nuns at Hampton had dropped to five, so the monastery closed. When the nuns sold the nine-acre site to Grelis, a company owned by Howth-based developer Greg Gallagher, there were sheep grazing on it.

One of the conditions attached to the sale of the site was that Gallagher restore the chapel designed by Edward Welby Pugin, the architect behind some 100 Catholic churches across Ireland and the UK.

The chapel, which has windows made in 1870 by Franz Mayer & Co, the Munich-based, stained-glass artist to the Holy See, is currently being refurbished and will take centre stage of the development. McCorkell has also landscaped the plaza that will front the Pugin chapel.

A heritage architect is working on restoring the convent itself, which will likely be used as a 10-bed co-living space with communal facilities, the selling agent says. Grelis had originally planned a nursing home for the site, but is now mulling an additional block of apartments instead. In all, there will be 54 houses and some 60 apartments.

Some two-and-a-half years after Hampton originally launched, sales of the second phase commenced off the plans just before construction of non-essential buildings was shut down to help halt the spread of the coronavirus.

Despite the crisis and starting price-tags of €925,000, three of the nine three-storey houses earmarked for the second phase have already been reserved, mostly by buyers who want to live within walking distance of Dublin's city centre and whose children have friends already living in phase one of the scheme.

Many of the existing residents work from home and requested that Cawley's Furniture, the supplier of the kitchens and wardrobes at Hampton, fit out one of the rooms as a home office.

With the restrictions on outdoor workers being lifted on May 18, construction of the second phase at Hampton is poised to be finished by September. There are two styles of home available at the development, namely the Hermitage, a four-bed that spans 2,237 sq ft, and the Mayer, which measures 2,380 sq ft.

The materials used for the exteriors of the contemporary-style homes were chosen to complement the listed buildings on the site.

There is natural slate to the roofs, Vandersanden brick from Belgium to the façade, and Portuguese limestone to the sills and lintels of the alu-clad windows from Carlson.

Buyer queries to Gallagher Quigley.

Irish Independent