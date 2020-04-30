The new home view: Delayed schemes primed for reboot

Ready to go: A show house living room from Bay Meadows, a scheme which was initially due to launch in March, but will now go ahead as soon as restrictions are lifted

With new residential developments lingering in limbo after restrictions on viewings and the closure of non-essential construction sites, the property industry is monitoring signs of how the Government will phase out social distancing restrictions so the sector can reboot.

It means that schemes earmarked for a late spring launch before the Covid-19 crisis will likely be delayed until later in the summer or in September.

Ken MacDonald of Hooke & MacDonald said: "We had a few launches planned for May and June, but it looks like these will now be held back until September.

The level of enquiries coming in is incredibly strong, which bodes well for the rest of the year despite the current sad happenings." At the end of April, Sika Woods was poised to become the first new scheme to launch in years in the Wicklow village of Enniskerry, but its selling agent now says it will likely be later in the summer before the development of 47 three and four-bed homes is available to house-hunters.

Developer Winterbrook says the houses are designed to have 12ft-high living spaces inside, while the exterior "distinctive pitched roofs and gable ends are reminiscent of Irish cottages".

Prices will likely start at the early-to-mid €500,000s for the three-bed semi-detached homes, rising to the mid-€800,000s for the detached four-bed homes.

Almost 13km further south in Delgany, a 74-home scheme called Eastmount was initially planned to launch in April.

However, Sherry FitzGerald now expects it may not go on the market until September. Prices will probably range from €495,000 for a three-bed semi to €625,000 for a four-bed detached home.

There are, though, schemes ready to launch much earlier. Once viewings by appointment can resume, sales at Cornerpark, a new development of 25 homes in the southwest Dublin village of Newcastle, are set to begin straight away.

Before the outbreak of Covid-19, Cornerpark was due to be released in April. This scheme includes two-bed bungalows priced from €320,000 and three-bed terraced houses costing from €325,000.

In the southern Cork City suburb of Douglas, Mount Woods, a Glenveagh Homes scheme of 198 two, three and four-bed houses, has begun selling off the plans, having originally been due to launch in March. Starting prices in the vast scheme off Maryborough Hill range from €275,000-€435,000.

Back in Dublin, in Hollystown, Dublin 15, the second phase of 25 houses at Bay Meadows was initially scheduled for March. It will now go ahead as soon as the restrictions are lifted, most likely by appointment rather than through open viewings.

Archtree Developments is building the scheme of 183 two, three and four-bed properties near Hollystown Golf Club, which closed in December after being sold to Glenveagh Properties. Bay Meadows' 20-acre site is just beside Hollywoodrath, a scheme launched in 2016 by Regency Homes, which is building some 455 properties on the site.

The first phase of Bay Meadows launched in September and prices in the second phase are expected to start at €312,500 for a two-bed mid-terraced house measuring 966 sq ft, at €342,500 for a three-bed semi spanning 1,177 sq ft, and at €399,500 for a four-bed house extending over 1,621 sq ft.

