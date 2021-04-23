All five bedrooms are located in the northern wing to catch the sun in the morning

The living room of Shalom in Ballyfinogue Great, a property that spans 2,820 sq ft in a small neighbourhood in Piercestown, Co Wexford

Shalom, Ballyfinogue Great, Piercestown, Co Wexford

Asking price: €525,000

Agent: Kehoe & Associates (053) 9144393

An enormous parting yet unifying wall is the striking feature of John Q Hejduk’s house in the Netherlands. The late American architect owes his fame to this design, which dates back to 1973. It took 28 years for the house to be built and, sadly, the architect didn’t get to see his vision brought to life before he died in 2000.

The idea behind the design was to build a huge concrete wall that would separate but also mesh living and working sections of the house. The renowned plan has been studied by three generations of architectural students and has inspired many buildings around the world.

At Shalom in Ballyfinogue in Wexford, the architects have deployed a terrcotta colored wall feature to perform a similar function.

Starting outstide it runs through the house and emerges again to the rear. Owner Derek Murphy asked architect John Begley to come on board in 2004 when he bought a site in a large field near Piercestown. Begley is familiar with the landscape, so knew it was important to design around it and not against it.

“The design for the house drew heavily from its south Wexford rural context and the design solutions created by previous generations in such settings,” Begley says. “Traditional farmsteads in the area are typically comprised of a collection of simple, narrow pitched-roof shapes of various heights, which are laid out to form external yards, sheltered from the sea breeze.

“The building is comprised of a number of simple pitched-roof blocks, which form an entrance courtyard to the front and patio areas to the rear. The heights of each block vary to avoid the sterility of uniformity.”

Like Hejduk, Begley used his terracotta red wall as an architectural tool to bind the different shapes and sizes together.

“The disparate elements are tied together by a ‘datum’ element or axis point in the form of a coloured cloistered wall, which runs from the entrance courtyard through the hall and emerges from the rear, where it terminates as a backdrop to the patio. The wall also serves to add width to the narrow form of the lower bedroom section.”

It wasn’t like anything Murphy had ever seen before, but he was excited about the concept. “I was very relaxed about the design,” he says. “I wanted something contemporary, but not something that would age quickly. The more modern stuff is probably edgier, but I suppose it was edgy for its time. I was slightly concerned about how it would translate from paper to reality, but it turned out to be great.”

The 2,820 sq ft house is entered through a cedar-clad porch with two porthole windows that nearly act as a hiding place for the wall to enter into the house. The wall then follows through into the double-height hallway with a lightweight bridge overhead that leads into the master bedroom suite.

The kitchen, dining room, sunroom and living room areas all flow around the hall and open externally to south-facing patio areas. The sleeping accommodation is located in the northern wing, where all five bedrooms face east to get the benefit of morning sunlight.

It took nearly two years, from planning to construction, for the house to be completed. Murphy was braced for a rough ride after hearing many horror stories of building your own home, but thankfully, there were no hiccups along the way.

“The build was very straightforward with very few problems,” Murphy says. “I wouldn’t say I was overly hands-on. I just used to visit every evening after work to see the progress and whenever the builder needed a decision to be made. I expected it to be a lot more stressful than it was and, looking back, am surprised at how unstressed I was.”

Kitting out the interior was up to Murphy, who tried to support local businesses where possible and was happy to take on a bit of advice where he could get it.

“A lot of the interiors were locally sourced,” he says. “Most people I dealt with I knew and were only too willing to offer their opinion and assistance, which was a great help. Otherwise, I would have never decided on anything.”

The two acres around the house is lawned and there is a detached garage that is big enough to be converted into a workshop or home office.

The site, which is off the main road and down a laneway, features five houses of varying styles and sizes. Each homeowner owns a one-fifth share of the land and a small management company has been set up so everyone can contribute to the upkeep of the grounds.

For Murphy, it’s this mini neighbourhood that makes it so special. “It’s like living in our own little community,” he says.

“You can see as much or as little of the neighbours as you want. They are there whenever you need them. In 2010, with the heavy snowfall, we all had Christmas drinks together because we couldn’t get out. That tradition has remained and we all take turns to host now. We all look out for each other, so it’s very safe.”

The location is sure to appeal to those who like the idea of country living, but not of total isolation. Rosslare is 10 minutes away by car, as is Wexford town.

