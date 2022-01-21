The former Black and Tans’ barracks that could make a classy country home on a €300,000 budget

The barracks in Mullinahone, south Tipperary, was built in the 1850s and goes to auction next month with an €85,000 guide price

What is it?

This old barracks at Mullinahone in South Tipperary dates from circa 1850 and was variously occupied by the RIC, the Black and Tans, and the Gardai.

But it’s been vacant for decades. It spans 2,335 sq ft over two floors with returns and could comfortably provide a five-bedroom residence. It was bought in 2014 with a view to turning it into a private home. The owner stripped it back, replaced some windows and installed some partition walls and frames inside. However, he recently came into another property so now it’s going up for sale.

The 18-inch walls were constructed from limestone rubble

Whatsapp The 18-inch walls were constructed from limestone rubble

Tell me more about the place...

Built to withstand bullets and bombs in an historic cradle of rebellion and unrest. The 18-inch thick walls are of random rubble limestone and it would take some doing to get a ‘Tan’ out of this one. The roof is slated.

The good news?

That vital stripping-out work means it has nothing to hide. Despite it being a local historic landmark, only the frontage is listed. There’s a decent garden to the rear with some walled ground to front. Mains sewerage and water and oil fired heating. The walls are quite something.

And the bad news?

It’s a big building and needs everything doing at a time when labour and materials costs are soaring. Needs a damp-proof course, rewiring, replumbing, new kitchen, bathroom, finishing of partition walls. It needs new windows and insulation. You can’t put anything on the window sills which slope inwards (the former occupants needed a wider range of rifle fire). While the roof doesn’t seem too bad, the sensible thing would be to redo it.

How much to buy it?

It’s guided €85,000 for an Offr auction on February 8 if you’d like to have a shot at it.

And to fix it up?

You’ll need €200,000.

What will I end up with?

A wonderful refurbished period home for less than €300k that you won’t want to come out of.

Who do I talk to?

David Cusack of Brophy Cusack (051) 511333 has the keys to confine you to barracks before bids.

Mark Keenan