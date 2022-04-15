The Dublin Docklands cottage where Adam and Eve from Cork found a patch of Eden

31 St Brigid’s Avenue, North Strand, Dublin 3 Asking price: €440,000 Agent: Gallagher Quigley (01) 8183000

The new ‘time capsule’ segment included in the 2022 Census form allowed us to leave random messages for our descendants 100 years in the future.

It must have generated some seriously interesting household conversations on Census night last Sunday week.

But likely none beat the 1911 census night chats had at 31 St Brigid’s Avenue in North Strand in Dublin 3.

Perhaps they went a bit like this:

Denis: “Do you know what Liz? I’m sat here filling out my age on this form and I think it’s high time I made a confession to you. And it’s this — I actually lied to you about how old I was back when we were courting. So I’m not actually 55 at all. I’m 60. But you never guessed it haha! Must be I always looked much younger!”

Liz: “My God Denis! How could you do such a thing? Well seeing we’re on that subject, I have one for you too Mr Pants on Fire. I’m not 51 at all, I’m actually 54.”

Denis: “My God Liz! How did you manage to hide that? Surely your sister would have known how old you were all along?”

Liz: “Yes she has done. But she’s not 56 like you think, she’s 61.”

Expand Close The entrance hall and stairway / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The entrance hall and stairway

Back in the early 1900s Irish people lied about their age a lot. It was an era when being younger was vital for securing a spouse and securing a spouse was vital for economic security.

It was very common for women to knock five years off for the benefit of a suitor’s assessment. But men did it too. And sometimes a couple both deceived and had to keep up the lie for a lifetime.

Today, it sometimes pops up upon the death of an elderly relation when documentation reveals that they were actually older than they had let on.

Subtracting two to five years was the typical Irish margin of age fibbery.

Expand Close A two-storey extension was added to the rear / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A two-storey extension was added to the rear

Before old age pensions and welfare, a woman feared a widowhood of destitution and so wanted a man who would remain alive and earning for as long as possible.

Conversely, the man wanted a wife who would bear him children for many years. The more children, the better chance of being looked after in his old age. So being younger mattered.

In 1901’s Census we find ship’s steward Denis Ring (who lists his age as 45) living at No31 with his wife Elizabeth (who says she is 41) and her sister Maria Kelsey (she volunteers 46). Both are dressmakers.

The Ring’s daughter Elizabeth, the only survivor among their three children, is a national school teacher at the tender age of 15 and she lives here too.

Expand Close The living room / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The living room

But a decade later in 1911, it seems all may have ‘fessed up to one another. Because by now Denis is 60 (not 55) while his wife Elizabeth is now 54 (not 51) and sister in law Maria is 61 (not 56).

Only young Elizabeth has aged 10 years, as we would expect. Likely they’d reached a point in their lives together where concealing their real age just didn’t matter anymore.

Cork-born couple Adam O’Keefe and his wife Eve Bolster are the current owners of No31. They never could have lied to one another about their ages because they were in the same class at secondary school.

Expand Close Adam O’Keefe and Eve Bolster bought the house in 2019 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adam O’Keefe and Eve Bolster bought the house in 2019

They lost touch when they both went to university, one in Dublin the other in Galway. Both ended up living in Dublin where, a decade later, they unwittingly met again at a Halloween party.

He was dressed up as Tintin and she was a zombie in full make-up. So they were talking for some time before they actually realised who they were.

Being inseparable since, they got married and rented in Harold’s Cross and Rialto before deciding to buy a home in 2019.

“When we saw No31 with its high ceilings and beautiful big windows, it reminded us of the lovely bright cottage we had lived in at Rialto, so we went for it,” says Eve.

Expand Close The kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen

The period house had already been renovated . There are now two storeys at the back, a large renovated modern kitchen, two decent sized bedrooms and a bright main reception overlooking the street.

Expand Close One of the two bedrooms / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp One of the two bedrooms

There’s also a decent garden with a big garden room at the end of it.

The old docker’s enclave of North Strand turned out to be an unlikely Eden for Cork’s Adam and Eve who had never lived so central in the capital. The couple recently welcomed baby Harriet into the world and they have two red setters.

That the house has a garden and is located a short walk to the city centre as well as St Anne’s Park and a quick drive from North Bull Island and Dollymount (for the dogs) has been a big attraction. But Covid lockdown brought out the best in this house and the area for them.

Expand Close The home office / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The home office

“The big room at the end of the garden was a super home office for me,” says Adam. “And you couldn’t walk out in the street without having a conversation, the neighbours are so friendly.”

The house is also located near fine pubs (Gaffneys and The Annesley) with lots going on as well as great restaurants (Okayu across the road and Da Mimmo’s nearby).

Expand Close The bathroom / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The bathroom

“We are both self employed and lockdown also gave us a trial run for remote working. It showed us we can work from home but home can be anywhere,” says Adam.

And so Adam and Eve (and Harriet) have decided to move to Dingle where they will be nearer both extended families.

No31 is now for sale through Gallagher Quigley for €440,000.

And that’s no lie.