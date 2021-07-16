The D1 home with a Normal People connection

The main living room - the cabinets either side of the fireplace are from the set of 'The Clinic' with the larger painting from 'Normal People'

32 Summer Street, North Circular Road, Dublin 1 Asking price: €575,000 Agent: DNG (01) 8300989

YOU could say that the house at 32 Summer Street in Dublin 1 has been decorated with plenty of drama. When RTE’s The Clinic ended in 2009 after a seven season run, the owners of the property, who knew a director, were among those asked to sift through the set furniture and pick out what they wanted.

Joint owner Mitch Hassan says: “You couldn’t measure up the furniture or anything, you just had to turn up and take it if you wanted it, or not. We got a load of cabinets.”

The main living room - the cabinets either side of the fireplace are from the set of 'The Clinic' with the larger painting from 'Normal People'

As luck would have it, the two largest pieces fit like a glove into the alcoves either side of the fireplace in the front room at No32. In fact it looks like they’ve been there forever. They add the seasoned mid-century look that the owners have cultivated successfully in the house since buying it fourteen years ago.

“There are two more cabinets from The Clinic, one of which ended up in the main bathroom and the other in the spare bedroom ensuite,” says Hassan.

More recently they got to choose from paintings used on set in Normal People. While The Clinic was set in a period building converted into an office, Normal People set designer Lucy van Lonkhuyzen relied on artworks to convey the moods in the heroine’s various homes, including her university house, a period house on Wellington Road. So both styles of set decor fit the bill perfectly at Summer Street.

The dining room

There was more drama in the area last month when the bomb squad was called in to the back garden of a house at Nottingham Street to disarm a World War 2 shell found during excavations. The area had just commemorated the 80th anniversary of the German bombing of the North Strand which happened on the night of May 31, 1941.

German bombs hit Ballybough, Summerhill and the North Strand. Another dropped in waste ground off the North Circular Road and one came close to hitting Áras An Uachtaráin in the Phoenix Park, home of president Douglas Hyde. In all, 28 lives were lost and 90 people were injured. Three hundred homes were damaged and 20 had to be fully demolished.

The master bedroom

Local legend states that Summer Street got its share of that drama thanks to one stray shell. At the entrance to the street is one house with a different brick frontage to the rest. Lore has it that a stray bomb caused the entire brick frontage to collapse, leaving its interiors open the street. The Corporation is reported to have arrived and used its own stock brick to rebuild the frontage in just one day.

A little cul-de-sac off the North Circular Road, this is one of the city centre’s oldest streets with its origins in the 18th Century. Most of the homes standing here today are from the early 1800’s. No32, which has been placed for sale, dates from 1843.

The main bathroom

Hassan recalls buying it in 2007 just before another bomb went off. “We closed the deal just before the property crash. So we bought right at the top of the market.”

Luckily the previous owner had already invested significantly in the property and there wasn’t much to do.

“It was in pretty good order throughout,” says Hassan. “We needed to replace the bathroom alright, but most of our work here was decorative. We decided to strip back the paint on the doors and skirts to reveal the original wood and to clean the window sills.

The home gym/movie room

“We stripped down the stairs as well. And I do remember there were so many layers of paint over years and years that we ended up removing 30 kilos of it from just five doors. We also put in a new boiler to get the energy ratings up.”

And Hassan claims that it might be the first time Charlotte Locks, a bright orange from Farrow & Ball, has ever been used on a front door anywhere in Ireland.

The floors had already been replaced by previous owners using a replica wide board of the type originally installed in the 1840s. The current owners are selling up only because they don’t have a garden. “We’ve bought a house on two acres in County Wicklow,” says Hassan.

The kitchen

The property spans just over 1,900 sq ft laid out over three levels. There’s an entrance hall, living room, a fitted green coloured kitchen, a bathroom and a home gym. It has three bedrooms on the first floor and a spare fourth bedroom on the bottom floor.

Original features include high ceilings, covings and the turned and carved staircase.

The entrance hall

The heating is gas and No32 has double glazed sash windows. There’s rear access and a small south-facing courtyard. There’s also parking on the street.

It’s near Croke Park, the IFSC, Connolly Station and the City Centre. And if DNG can get you to shell out €575,000, you’ll be moving in without drama.