The big picture in Dublin 8 – film set designer and hotelier’s Portobello home teed up for hospitality

36 St Alban's Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Asking price: €695,000 Agent: Felicity Fox (01) 6334431

Best known for being at the helm of the renowned Marlfield House Hotel in Wexford, Laura Bowe’s previous career was as a film set designer who spent her days with the likes of Daniel Day Lewis, Helen Mirren, Matthew McConaughey and Pierce Brosnan.

The entrance hall

The entrance hall

It was only after almost two decades behind the scenes of the silver screen that she returned to her native Wexford to join her mother and sister running the family business — the well known high end country house hotel near Gorey.

During her years in the movie business Laura’s Dublin home was a mid-terrace, two-bedroom period residence at 36 St Alban’s Road in Dublin 8. Now she’s put it up for sale.

Bowe was introduced to the world of film-making quite by accident. After graduating from art college in the late 1980s she found herself at a loose end.

Her mum was working as a food stylist on Jim Sheridan’s set for My Left Foot and asked Laura to give a hand.

The kitchen and dining area at No36 St Alban's Road, Portobello, Dublin 8

The kitchen and dining area at No36 St Alban's Road, Portobello, Dublin 8

“I found myself making the porridge for the breakfast scenes with Brenda Fricker and Daniel Day Lewis,” she explains, “that was a most unusual film and a very moving set to be on. From then on I became fascinated by the business and made a career of it.”

So Laura moved from food styling to film set design, “I have always had a designer’s eye, even as a teenager my mother would take me shopping for fabrics and prints,” she recalls.

The keen eye served her well in a career that combined interior design with set design work. “I had a wonderful time and met great people like Helen Mirren, she is such a lady. I worked with her in Italy on the set of The Roman Spring of Mrs Stone. Pierce Brosnan and Jamie Lee Curtis were great fun on The Tailor of Panama.

Bowe bought her Dublin 8 house in 1997. “A number of my friends were buying houses at the time. The Celtic Tiger was just taking off and prices were rising so we wanted to buy something at a reasonable price and quickly. Originally it was a one bedroom house with a front room.

"We renovated it completely making it into a two bedroom. We had planning permission to extend at the back but never used it. I’m sorry we didn’t, but the open space became like an extra room. During the summer we lived out there, it gets sun all day long, it is gorgeous,” she says.

The renovations included a vaulted roof over the bedroom area. “I bought a marble fireplace for the sitting room in Francis St and went to Carlow to buy a reconditioned two-oven Aga for the kitchen,” Laura explains,

“We loved living here and stayed until our son was two. It was a much different area then, more bohemian. It is very trendy now. Even Leo Varadkar has moved in up the road.”

Given that Laura was working extensively with textiles in set design, it’s coincidental that the 1911 Census shows three men living at No 36 listing their occcupation as silk weavers.

From the 16th century this area was the heart of Dublin silk weaving and the city’s textile sector, and silk weavers were much in demand until the early 20th century.

When Laura moved back to Marlfield 18 years ago she let out the house. Since deciding to sell last autumn she has carried out further renovations, installing a new bathroom and painting the house from top to bottom.

“I chose a subtle shade of light grey called ‘Elephant’s Breath’ and used a darker tone on the timber work,” she explains.

St Albans Road is located off South Circular Road, 20 minutes’ walk from St Stephen’s Green and 10minutes from the bars, cafés and food shops on Camden Street.

The red-bricked mid-terrace spans 871 sq. ft. The front door leads to a hallway with high ceilings and wooden floors. The original cornicing has been maintained, along with a dado rail running along the walls.

The living room has the same high ceiling, cornicing, a dado rail and the original wooden floor. The marble chimney piece has a granite hearth with a gas fire in a cast-iron fire basket.

The kitchen at the end of the hall has wainscotting and recess lighting. The original Andrew Ryan units come with granite worktops and a tiled splashback while the floor in black slate. There’s a gas hob and a double-oven.

Under the counter is an integrated fridge along with plumbed spaces for a washing machine and dishwasher. The space is bathed in daylight coming through four Velux windows and a set of French doors leading from the kitchen to the garden. The sleeping accommodation consists of two double bedrooms.

The main bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and recess lighting and French doors leading to the garden. The second at the rear of the house has built-in wardrobes, a window looking to the garden and a Velux overhead.

The bathroom’s new fittings include a shower, WC, a heated towel rack and a shelved hot-press. Behind the house, the garden is covered in decking and gravel for outdoor dining.

With the benefits of a film set designer’s flair and a hotelier’s eye for hospitality, No36 is for sale through Felicity Fox for €695,000.