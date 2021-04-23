The 500-year renovation: Bettystown House is for sale after being upgraded in every century since 1630

The two-storey turret-tower porch of Bettystown House was completed in 1909, one of the later additions in a 500-year renovation evolution

Bettystown House, Bettystown, Co Meath

Asking price: €1.3m

Agent: Savills (01) 6634307 and Property Partners Little (041) 9831448

While some home owners don’t know when to stop with their home improvements, extending and renovating over years and years, none can hold a candle to the record of Bettystown House in Meath.

In the serial renovation stakes, this historic house has had at least one truly transformative upgrade in each and every century for a half a millennia. The renovations and additions have seen it gradually evolve from an imposing 1630-built farm house to a striking country estate home with more than 15,000 sq ft of indoor space between its major buildings.

For this reason, the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage deems Bettystown House to be of national significance — as a standing textbook of building techniques through the ages. Given its sterling condition today, it seems its owners were also blessed with 500 years of sound builders.

A view from the 1909-added entrance porch, taking in the previous Georgian-era front door entrance

A view from the 1909-added entrance porch, taking in the previous Georgian-era front door entrance

With eight bedrooms, a separate swimming pool complex, stables, outbuildings and 11 acres (which include tennis courts, woodlands and a substantial stone-lined pond feature), Bettystown House is today owned by the Allen family, whose four generational tenure marks just one seventh of this home’s story.

Today, the house which gave Bettystown its name has been placed for sale for the first time in almost 70 years, priced at €1.3m.

Long before King Charles I lost his head, the oldest part of the now 7,000 sq ft main house was completed by the Old Norman Betagh family (hence Betaghs Town). Formerly Betaghstown House, the original house today comprises the five bay, two-storey west wing, with a characteristic high-gradient roof with an attic floor. At this time, the house faced the original road to Bettystown, which no longer exists.

The triple-sized grand hall also doubles as a dining room

The triple-sized grand hall also doubles as a dining room

A spanner was thrown into the works by one Oliver Cromwell, who confiscated it from the Catholic Betaghs on his way to the infamous Siege of Drogheda in 1649 (the nearby town is thriving today).

In 1780, with George Washington halfway through his war for US independence, the house was remodelled and extended by the Shepherd family with the addition of its perpendicular four bay, two-storey Georgian portion. At this point, the windows were also enlarged.

The grand staircase was expertly crafted

The grand staircase was expertly crafted

Then in 1850, as the very first batch of convicts were en route to Australia, it was remodelled and extended again to provide extended ancillary accommodation (likely the third wing). From 1908 to 1909, as Shackleton lead his first expedition to the South Pole, owner Matilda Scorborough had windows removed from the west side of the house to make way for a new two-storey bay column.

Those frames were then reused to make a grand new entrance in a striking two-storey turret tower. The home’s aspect was by now turned to face the new road.

One of the main reception rooms

One of the main reception rooms

In 1953, as a young Queen Elizabeth II was crowned, the Allen family acquired Bettystown House. By the early 2000s, they had added a sunroom and swimming pool complex with a 44ft-long pool, changing rooms, a reception, a garage and a large function loft overhead. Mark Allen, one of the owners’ two sons, based his scuba diving school here until 2011.

Finally, just before lockdown, and 490 years after the first work was carried out, the Allens upgraded the self-contained guest apartment accommodation on site. This uses four of the home’s eight bedrooms, receptions and one of the two kitchens. Popular as an Airbnb, it is now let out in the short term.

The 44ft-long pool is housed in a commercial-grade complex

The 44ft-long pool is housed in a commercial-grade complex

The entrance hall is triple sized with a grand staircase and also acts as a dining room. There’s also another formal dining room, living room, drawing room, study, two modern kitchens, two utility rooms and a boot room. Upstairs are eight bedrooms, a nursery and two bathrooms.

If you want to take this home’s pedigree right back to the 13th century, a circular hill in the grounds with a moat around it is a likely candidate for a motte-and-bailey wooden fortress and the Betaghs’ first home on site (Betagh would later evolve into Beatty).

Karl Allen grew up in Bettystown House

Karl Allen grew up in Bettystown House

“My grandfather bought the house to come and work in Drogheda’s linen industry,” says Karl Allen, who owns forestry and livery management businesses locally. “My dad arrived with his parents aged three and was raised here. Then myself and my brother grew up here and, finally, our own kids have enjoyed Bettystown House when we lived on and off in the family-sized guest wing.

“As kids, we would lose ourselves all summer in the forest, in the stream and in the lofts. It’s also a wonderful house for big occasions — my brother and I both held our weddings here.”

Bettystown House stables

Bettystown House stables

Karl’s parents, Charlie and Rosemary, are now finding it too big to manage and have placed it on the market with Savills and Property Partners Little.

“With its substantial period house on grounds near the sea, a pool complex and equestrian facilities all near Dublin, Bettystown House is an obvious candidate for either a boutique hotel or a pocket estate private residence,” says local Cianan Duff of Savills.

Whatever way it goes, it’s inevitable the new owners will call for the builders.

