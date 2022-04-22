The €1.2m Liffey valley property once home to a British war hero who became embroiled in an Irish mutiny

Quarryvale House stands on 1.15ac of grounds off the Old Lucan Road, Co Dublin

It was a freak shot fired by a sniper from an estimated 1,000 yards away that accounted for Brigadier General Sir John Gough, a senior British military hero and a holder of the Victoria Cross. A year previous, Gough had played a pivotal role in an event that helped alter the course of Irish history.

The shot that got him was a ricochet German bullet fired at Fauquissart in France in 1915 as he inspected trenches. The Brigadier General, who had briefly made his home at Quarryvale House in Palmerstown around Dublin’s famous Strawberry Beds, had fought for the empire from Sudan to South Africa and from Crete to France.

After surviving the Second Boer War between 1899 and 1902 ‘Johnnie’, as he was known, went on to campaign in British Somaliland where he won his VC for actions taken on 22 April 1903 as British forces attempted to ‘put manners on the natives’.

Gough was in command of a column on the march which was attacked at Dartoleh by a vastly larger Darawish army. After conducting a withdrawal, Gough ran back to help two captains get a wounded officer onto a camel. Although the officer died, Gough was cited for bravery.

Uniquely his father and his uncle had also earned VCs in previous imperial campaigns.

Although born in India Gough made his home in Ireland in 1907 when he married Dorothea Agnes Keyes. After a honeymoon in Wales they moved into Quarryvale House, a grand six bedroom, modern house on extensive gardens; an ideal spot for the campaigning soldier to ease himself into a stratum of civil society appropriate to a man of his standing.

The scenic Liffey banks were then a popular tourist spot and the location of palatial homes owned by many society types, including the Guinnesses. However, his sojourn in Palmerstown was short lived,

In August Johnnie received a letter summoning him to London to take up the position of Aide-de-Camp to King Edward VII and the couple moved from Quarryvale House in October of that year.

But Gough maintained a strong interest in Ireland and played a not insignificant role in one of the more controversial incidents associated with the Home Rule period. At the time elements within the British regime had intelligence indicating that the Ulster Volunteers were planning to march on Dublin to try and take the city. The military was warned in 1914 that it might have to take action against them.

But officers at the Curragh revolted. Johnnie brought his full clout to bear in defending his brother, Hubert Gough, a cavalry officer and a key protagonist in the Curragh Mutiny. Hubert and other officers threatened to resign rather than coerce Unionists to accept Home Rule in Ireland.

Johnnie was Chief of Staff to Lieutenant-General Sir Douglas Haig at Aldershot Command but the position did not deter him from supporting the insubordination of his brother. He accompanied the suspended Hubert to a meeting with the Adjutant General in London and enlisted the support of his fellow officers at Aldershot who also threatened to resign if their comrade’s brother was punished.

The weight applied by Johnnie Gough and the unexpected stand by senior British officers made London reassess its options. Undertakings were given to soldiers that they would not be forced to take action against Unionists.

This further emboldened Northern Unionists while persuading milder Nationalists in the South that the British establishment was in fact set against them. It pushed them into the arms of Sinn Féin.

Quarryvale is located on the Old Lucan Road at Palmerstown. In 1914 the area was a popular day trip and honeymoon destination for Dubliners who spent summer Sunday afternoons enjoying booze and creamed strawberries served on cabbage leaves.

Pubs were not licensed to open on Sundays but a loophole allowed a genuine ‘bona-fide’ traveller who was five miles from his place of residence to drink alcohol in pubs outside normal hours.

A Sabbath steam tram ran from the city to Lucan every 45 minutes from 8am to 10.15pm.

The current owners of Quarryvale, Michael Conway and his family, moved to the house in 1971, having bought it for £18,000. “My mother bred fox terriers and there was six of us in the family so we needed the space.” Michael explains.

“My parents renovated the place from top to bottom and so it was modern for its time.”

Michael’s mother lived in the house until recently.

The five-bay Edwardian house has six bedrooms and stands on 1.15ac of gardens. The property retains many of its original Edwardian architectural and decorative features. These include two canted bay windows sharing a slate canopy with a veranda to the front.

The house is ‘L’ shaped in footprint and covers 3,530 sq ft . The entrance leads to a large rectangular reception hallway with a cast iron fireplace set in a tiled surround while a glass door leads to the rear hallway.

The smaller hall forms a circulation hub for the house giving access to the entire ground floor and hosting the staircase leading to the first floor.

The drawing room is on the right and centred around a cast iron chimney piece with marble surround. A bay window looking out on the front garden lets in plenty of daylight.

The dining room to the left has a bay window and has double doors to the front garden. The kitchen is to the rear of the dining room with fitted units, an eye-level double oven, a hob and an integrated dishwasher.

There’s a guest WC, a family den and a utility room. The first floor has six bedrooms, an office, a separate WC and two bathrooms.

The main bathroom includes a bath, a large shower unit, tiled floor, a heated towel rail along with a wash hand basin and WC. A smaller bathroom also has a bath. Each bedroom has a wash hand basin and two are fitted with fireplaces.

Outside, the gardens are in lawns, shrubberies, flower beds, a kitchen garden and fruit trees.

The property is accessed by two entrances and bounded by a stream that runs along the western boundary. A yard with plenty of space for car parking has outhouses that include lofted stables, two garages and a substantial garden shed.

REA McDonald is guiding €1.2m.