Tara halls – inside the restored Land League cottage on the market for €275,000 near the Hill of Tara

Cherrytree Cottage, Oberstown, Tara, Co Meath Advised Minimum Value (AMV): €275,000 Agent: Quillsen Navan: (046) 902 2100

On October 21 1879 Charles Stewart Parnell was elected as president of Michael Davitt’s newly founded Irish National Land League. In accepting the position, the Home Rule leader was making a momentous decision: to join his movement to the militant national campaign for land reform. And with profound consequences for both.

While Parnell is best known today for his Home Rule campaign, his dual involvement with the Land League is why relief cottages provided by that movement for tenant farmers evicted families, became widely known as ‘Parnellite Cottages.’

One such property still standing is Cherrytree Cottage; built in 1880, a year after the Land League was launched, it was recently given a new lease of life by its current owner who wanted to bring the 140-year-old residence into the 21st century but without losing any of its original character.

When Janet Bolger first set eyes on Cherrytree Cottage in 2015, she was smitten by its pretty stone façade and redbrick detail around the front door and windows.

“It looked perfect, but inside it was in a worse state than I realised,” she says.

“The décor was dated and while previous owners had done bits of work here and there, particularly adding a kitchen extension in the 1990s, nobody had addressed the biggest issue of all — the place was damp.”

Knowing that she was taking on a tired old house in need of major refurbishment didn’t put her off, however. Instead Bolger consulted home energy upgrade company House2Home to take on the heavy work.

“I expected it to be a straightforward job,” recalls Janet. “However, it quickly became apparent that the stone was porous and we had to stop moisture coming through into the internal walls.

“We stripped it right back, tanked the walls and added 95mm of insulation throughout. Now the entire house is warm, cosy and completely damp-proof. It will never have to be done again.”

The house was plumbed, heated, rewired and a had a modern, energy efficient condenser boiler installed as well as a composite front door, recessed lighting and double-glazed windows.

As a result, the 19th century semi now comes with a respectable C3 BER for its age. The existing old-fashioned kitchen was then replaced with modern oak units from Tierney Kitchens.

From here, French doors lead out to a raised timber deck overlooking the back garden with, appropriately, a cherry tree in the centre.

There’s a separate utility room, two double bedrooms and a sitting room, which threw up a pleasant surprise during the refurbishment.

“The fireplace had been altered and a redbrick inset put into it,” says Janet. “When we removed that we discovered the original with its own pot hook still in place.

“We restored the lot and it now forms a focal point. I love to sit there with the log burner heating the whole house. That and the deck outside are my favourite spots. It’s so peaceful you can hear bird song in the mornings and watch bats fly around at dusk.”

The 2015 retrofit came in at a cost of €50,000. It was money well spent says Janet, who took on the task of restoring the old cottage seriously given her view that it is an important part of our social history.

She believes its legacy can still teach us lessons today in 21st Century Ireland.

“We talk about the need for social housing today. The Parnellite cottages were the original social housing in Ireland. They provided well for people’s needs in the late 19th century. And while I brought this house up to modern standards, I was careful not to change the feel of it.

"When you buy an old house you become its caretaker. I felt a responsibility to look after it, keep it going, modernise it where needed, but retain the integrity of the original.

“When I think of all the social, political and economic changes that this country has gone through in the past 140 years, I think, wow, this house survived all that! It’s an important part of our history and wanted to keep it in good order to pass on to future generations.”

Two years ago, Janet went a step further by upgrading the bathroom to one that now features a slider enclosure fitted with thermostatic valve and a rainfall shower.

A separate log cabin in the back garden is likewise provided with heating, electricity and Wi-Fi. It’s used as a home office, giving that all-important sense of separation between work and home, even if it is only a few steps from the kitchen.

Cherrytree Cottage stands on just over a quarter-acre of land and for a brief period, Janet toyed with the idea of expanding to the side and rear of the property.

She engaged Meath architect Tom Byrne to create a design that would increase the size of the kitchen and add another sitting room and a third bedroom with ensuite bathroom.

In the end, she chose not to proceed with the build, but if new buyers want to go ahead with it, the house is being sold with full planning permission for a 915sq ft extension.

Set in the heart of the Boyne Valley, Cherrytree Cottage is located close to historic sites such as the Hill of Tara, Slane Castle and Newgrange. It may look like a rural retreat, yet it’s just a 20-minute drive from Santry in north Dublin, where Janet works in a health centre.

Cherrytree Cottage is for sale by auction on Friday, October 22 at 4.30pm at J. O’Connell’s Public House, Skryne Hill, Tara, Co. Meath, and online via the LSL Auction platform. The Quillsen Estate Agency has set an Advised Minimum Value (AMV) of €275,000.