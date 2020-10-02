Taking two bed terraces to bright new heights

No52 Richmond Road’s owners Daniel Powell and Deirdre McMahon pulled down their old extension to go skylights and glass doors to the garden

When it comes to renovating old city terraces, it pays to think outside the box. It's all too easy to slap on an extension at the back and unpack your bags. But what if previous owners have already put on that garden extension and it just doesn't do enough for the house?

It can be tempting to sit tight and put up with it, but two sets of home owners we talked to decided to bite the bullet. They pulled it down.

Deirdre McMahon and Daniel Powell bought No 52 Richmond Road in Drumcondra in 2013 and knew straight away it wasn't fulfilling its potential.

"When we bought the house, there was a long extension with no skylight and just a small door to the back garden. We used to call it 'the cave' because it was so dark," recalls McMahon. "We wanted to make the most of the south-facing aspect, so we knocked down the old extension and built a new one with two skylights and a large sliding glass back door, which faces on to the garden that overlooks the River Tolka.

Expand Close Owners Daniel Powell and Deirdre McMahon / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Owners Daniel Powell and Deirdre McMahon

"Our new extension really opened up the house, as you can see all the way to the back garden from the front door. We painted everything white to enhance the brightness, but I do love a bit of colour too, so we have an accent wall in the living room and hall."

The bold move they made during the renovation was to give over one of the main downstairs reception rooms to become a bathroom. "This allowed us to make the bathroom quite spacious and we incorporated the old fireplace as a feature," says McMahon.

Not many would be willing to give up such a big ground floor space to a bathroom, it's a risk that paid off.

With a budget to stick to, the couple then had to whittle down to their real priorities. "The built-in storage under the stairs has really been helpful for keeping clutter out of the way. We couldn't splurge on everything, but we decided to spend money on key items that we feel helped spruce the place up, like the tiles for the kitchen splashback and the walk-in shower. We also commissioned some bespoke pieces for our family room, like the shelves and a coffee table made from Barrell and Gunn, who use reclaimed wood and reconditioned gun barrel steel."

After creating so much space at the back of the house, the sitting room at the front became a bit redundant. "It was kind of the 'whatever' room that we didn't use much," says McMahon, "so during the pandemic, we turned it into an office that we could both use, which was great."

The floor space of the house now stands at 1,023 sq ft, with two double bedrooms upstairs. With the couple not planning to move they say it's not the extension but the back garden that they'll miss most. "It's such a relaxing place to sit and look out at the trees, you could be in the middle of the countryside," says McMahon. "We love sitting out there looking out over the river. We really were living it up in the garden during lockdown." Their agent Move Home seeks €450,000.

Expand Close Builder Frank Devlin. Photo: Bryan Meade / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Builder Frank Devlin. Photo: Bryan Meade

On the other side of the city, builder Frank Devlin bought No5 Loreto Terrace in Rathfarnham without even seeing it properly. He was pretty confident the location and house type would work for him and, as a man in the trade, he could see the potential that lay behind the tired interior.

"There was an old kitchen extension on the back with a corrugated iron roof that had to come down," Devlin explains. "When I took up the carpets, there were layers of newspaper and polythene underneath to keep the damp down. The floorboards had to come out because they were rotten. I figured if I was putting a new floor in, I'd better put in good insulation, then thought if I was putting in good insulation, I might as well put in underfloor heating, so it's all done."

When it came to the extension, Devlin wasn't too keen on the idea of a flat roof. His architect sister-in-law, Ruth Bradfield, suggested he think about bringing the pitch of the roof over the first-floor window, which would give him a double-height space, but without the headache of going for planning permission to add another storey to the house.

"Initially, I said, 'no way'," laughs Devlin. "Then I slept on it and rang her the next day and said 'yeah, will you have a look at that for me'. I'm happy with how it worked out." The kitchen was the priority, so they concentrated on getting that right and worried about the bedroom that was overlooking it after.

They succeeded in keeping both rooms bright in the end by installing new Velux windows on the roof that directed light, not only into the kitchen, but also back into the bedroom. The floor space after the renovation is now 1,076 sq ft. The open-plan living space downstairs includes a living room, dining area and the kitchen. The kitchen is from Dublin Kitchen Studio in Rathfarnham and comes with integrated Neff appliances and a five-ring gas hob. There is also a guest shower room downstairs and two bedrooms, an office and a bathroom upstairs.

Finally Devlin called on landscape gardener Owen Chubb for a full landscaping which wasn't part of the original plan, but Devlin is delighted he went with it. The result is a tranquil courtyard space with bamboo providing colour and privacy, with plenty of space to entertain.

Expand Close Permission was obtained at No5 to add a double-height space / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Permission was obtained at No5 to add a double-height space

Now he's moving on and No5 is asking €425,000 through Sherry FitzGerald.

Indo Property