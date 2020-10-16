| 7.2°C Dublin

Taking on the big job alone - the owner who project-managed his own period house renovation

149 St Mobhi Road Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Asking price: €720,000

Agent: REA Grimes (01) 853 0630

Planned to perfection: 149 St Mobhi Road Expand
The new family bathroom with stand-alone tub Expand
The dining/living space Expand
The kitchen extension Expand
Best laid plans: Dermot Mulligan in the front living room. Photo: Bryan Meade Expand
The pram porch and hall with restored staircase Expand

Planned to perfection: 149 St Mobhi Road

Mark Keenan

Taking on the project-management for the renovation of a big period house is a prospect that would normally scare the pants off anyone devoid of experience in construction.

But when marketing executives Dermot Mulligan and his wife Louise bought a 1928-built red brick on St Mobhi Road in Glasnevin, Dublin 11 in 2015, they decided that supervising the job themselves would be a good way to optimise their limited budget.

"We had always wanted a period red brick. We loved the style and the character and all of those classic features like the fireplaces, cornicings, stained glass and so on," he says. "2015 was a good time to be renovating because there was value to be found in properties needing work and in the cost of tradesmen."