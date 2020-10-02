Take your pick in Duleek with 20 acres and an orchard

There's still a railway station in Duleek, Co Meath, although the railway line won't do you much good these days unless you're in the zinc business, or you're a freight-trainspotter.

The station closed to passengers in 1958, over 100 years after people began jumping on the train from Drogheda to Oldcastle and back. The line is still used, though, for freight trains moving zinc ore from Tara Mines to Dublin.

This means the residents of Duleek and its hinterland have to travel 15km to Drogheda to catch a train. It's a small inconvenience, but amply made up for by the massive improvements in road travel since the railway's decline.

For the occupants of Sicily, for instance, in the townland of Thomastown, some five kilometres from Duleek, just two minutes' drive will get you on to the N2, which will bring you to the outskirts of Dublin (Junction 5 of the M50) in under half an hour.

Sicily stands on 20 acres of pasture and parkland with mature trees and an orchard, and has a detached, lofted garage on the grounds too.

The house itself measures almost 4,000 sq ft, but as a recent build, it's B3-rated, with solar panels and zoned central heating.

The ground floor has three reception rooms - a dual-aspect living room with a marble fireplace, a family room, also dual aspect and with a limestone fireplace, and a dining room (used as a playroom). Plus there's a sunroom with a solid-fuel stove and patio doors, and a kitchen with granite countertops and an Aga. There are five bedrooms (three ensuites) and the main bedroom has a cast-iron fireplace and a dressing room as well.

The agent is Dillon Property Services (01) 825 9154 and the asking price is €975,000.

