Take it easy at Wexford getaway that ticks a lot of boxes for €375k

Lady’s Island, a tiny landmass on a lagoon near Carnsore Point, is one of the oldest pilgrimage sites in the country, but you don’t have to be religious to enjoy it. Joined to the mainland by an ancient causeway, it’s dotted with antiquities of archaeological and architectural interest, including a ruined castle and church and a tower leaning alarmingly to one side. The lagoon itself is a Special Area of Conservation, home to thousands of terns, swans and other water birds. Located in the townland of Knockaneasy, Water’s Edge, as its name suggests, has been positioned so as to get the best views of the island scenery behind it, to the west, and it’s on three-quarters of an acre with nothing between it and the lakeshore. On the grounds is a detached studio suitable for home-working, and there are distracting views from there as well.

Expand Close The views from the dining room and lounge at the 1,926 sq ft property / Facebook

The main house measures 1,926 sq ft all on one floor (and the neighbours are all bungalows as well). The three bedrooms are all to one side of the house, to the left as you go in, and the main one has an en-suite shower and walk-in wardrobe, plus French doors to the back garden.

To the right, at the front, is a sitting room with a fireplace, and double doors lead from there to the west-facing, open-plan kitchen, dining room and lounge at the back.

Here’s there’s a wall of windows, including a huge corner window, taking in the views and opening though sliding doors onto a raised deck. The lounge area has a free-standing stove.

Rosslare Harbour is about ten minutes’ drive away and it’s five minutes from Carne Beach.

Water’s Edge will be auctioned online next Friday (February 4) at 2pm. The AMV is €395,000 and the agent is Keane Auctioneers (053) 912 3072.