Sunny side up and a short hop from the seafront for €600,000

138 Ardmore Park, Bray, Co Wicklow €600k

Because it’s widely acknowledged that property buyers don’t favour houses with north-facing gardens, some auctioneers can be inventive about promoting them. Occasionally they even resort to bending the compass a little: north becomes northwest, northwest becomes west, and so on.

The sun continues to defy the claims of estate agents though by rising and setting where it always has, which in high summer is northeast and northwest respectively.

This means that, unless your house is massive enough to blot out all daylight, or you’re positively surrounded by tower blocks, you’ll get sun (if there is sun) in a north-facing garden.

Anyone who needs a little reassurance along these lines should take a look at the garden of No138 Ardmore Park in Bray and be heartened.

The garden here faces north-northwest, and is as pretty and inviting a garden as you’re likely to see behind any suburban house, no matter its orientation.

The far end of a north-facing garden obviously faces south, and the owners here have built a garden room there with removable front doors.

From there they look across a lawn laid with stepping stones and lined with abundant colourful flowers towards a patio behind the house.

French doors from the patio lead into the kitchen and dining room which have been knocked into one.

To the front is a living room and as this is a south-facing room, it has sliding doors to the front garden.

There’s an attached garage that’s been partly converted to provide an office space, and a utility room behind that. The first floor has four bedrooms – three doubles and a single – plus the family bathroom.

The total floor area is 1,528 sq ft. Bray station and the seafront are about 20 minutes’ walk from here. Sherry FitzGerald (01) 2866630.