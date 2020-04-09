Stone gold... An 1850s Louth cottage resurrected for modern living

When one half of a couple is from Dublin and the other from Galway, do they decide to settle down in one of the two cities or head for neutral ground? Where does East meet West? For Aoife and Leslie Walker, the decision was neutral all the way.

Both were working in Dublin at the time and decided it would be nice to take a break from the hectic pace of city living and so they began their house hunt outside the capital.

Their search brought them to a stone cottage in Co Louth that dated back to the 1850s. At the time, the 150-year-old building could have passed as a new build given the extent of the work that had been carried out by a previous owner who had ressurrected it from near dereliction to good-as-new.

"When we went to see the cottage it was actually being marketed as a 'new' home because everything had been redone from the plumbing and electrics to the plastering and heating," recalls Aoife. "Leslie and I loved it as soon as we saw it and have been here ever since."

Expand Close The spiral staircase leads from the extension to the upper floor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The spiral staircase leads from the extension to the upper floor

Although the structural work was impeccable, the Walkers weren't too bowled over with the choice of fittings inside. "The problem was that the interior was riddled with pine," says Aoife. "We set about painting absolutely everything like the doors and the stairs to make it more neutral and less, how shall I put it, eh, yellow."

After two years in the house, the couple decided it would benefit from an extension at the back so they could have a bigger kitchen and bring some more light into the old house. "The extension is the kitchen/living room at the back of the house with the mezzanine," says Aoife. "Because it's an old house, it was dark in places and really needed some light. We certainly got this from the new double-height space that resulted."

The job, which took about six months, fell at an ideal time for Aoife. "I was in college at the time studying interior design, so it was a lovely project for me for learning along the way."

Further changes were made to the cottage over the years, allowing it to evolve to suit a growing family. "We made the extension more homely after the kids arrived," recalls Aoife. "We put in a fire and the TV units to make it more of a family room and not just a kitchen. We live in that room from morning till night."

A notable touch when you walk in the front door is the original brickwork on the facing wall, giving a real sense of authenticity, following the olde worlde shuttered stone façade outside.

To the left of the hall is the only ground-floor bedroom with a guest wc behind it. To the right is the formal sitting room at the front of the house. Beyond this is the main event - the extension where the Walkers spend most of their time. The double-height windows definitely let the light shine in and their modern-style marries well with the original cottage wall on one side of the living space. "My favourite place is definitely the extension," says Aoife, fondly. "I could put my bed on the mezzanine and happily live there. It's beautiful and sunny during the summer which opens out to the patio and in the winter is so warm and cosy with the stove and Aga. It's just a fantastic family room."

Expand Close The mezzanine / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The mezzanine

The upper floor can be reached from the spiral staircase in the extension of the original staircase in the hall. There are three more bedrooms on this level. The master bedroom is on one side of the cottage and has an en suite bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. On the other side of the staircase are two more large bedrooms (one en suite) and a family bathroom.

Stonetown is a small village off the main Dundalk/Carrickmacross road, with both towns about 10 minutes away by car.

For a local pint, Leegan's Bar is only a few minutes away, with the award-winning Riverbank Country Pub and Restaurant not far beyond that in Killanny.

For the Walkers, it won't be easy to leave all of it behind. "We'll be devastated when we leave," confesses Aoife. "It's a special house and it's brought us nothing but great times, but the time's right for us to move. We've had 19 great years here and it's time for a change."

Indo Property