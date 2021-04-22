Startling James Joyce sculpture to fetch €12,000 at auction

Sheppard’s

There’s a fine batch of literary items at Sheppard’s Great Irish Interiors auction, which takes place online on April 27 and 28.

They include a startling sculpture of James Joyce seated in an armchair by Graham Knuttel (Lot 185: est €8,000 to €12,000) and a plaster death mask of Patrick Kavanagh by sculptor Seamus Murphy in 1975 (Lot 529: est €4,000 t0 €6,000).

The sale also includes signed first editions by Irish poets Michael Hartnett and Seamus Heaney. Non-literary sculptures include Horse and Rider by John Behan (Lot 613: est €4,000 to €6,000) and a number of pieces by the Irish contemporary maker of sculptural furniture, Joseph Walsh.

See sheppards.ie.

O’Reilly’s

The Ancient Greeks believed that amethysts could prevent drunkenness, hence the name of the stone which translates as ‘not intoxicating; not drunken’. While this is worth a try, O’Reilly’s Auction Rooms will not stand over this particular quality in the stone, of which there are many fine examples at the 48 Hour Timed Online Only Auction, which opens on Wednesday April 21 at 1pm and ends on Friday, April 23 from 1pm.

They include a Georgian seal, remounted as a necklace (Lot 389: est €1,000 to €1,400) and a pendant set with a deep purple cushion cut stone, framed within a surround of small old cut diamonds (Lot 181: est €1,500 to €1,800).

In the Edwardian era, pale Indian specimens were the amethyst of choice. A simple graduated amethyst necklace set with seed pearls (Lot 111: est €900 to €1,200) is a classic example. Accessible amethysts in the sale include a chunky amethyst ring with stepped tourmaline shoulders (lot 426: est €150 to €250). See oreillysfineart.com.

Morgan O’Driscoll

A powerful and disquieting portrait by Daniel O'Neill, The Yellow Dress, (Lot 55: est €15,000 to €25,000) is among the potential top lots at Morgan O’Driscoll’s online Irish & International Art Auction, which closes on Monday, April 19, between 6.30pm and 9pm.

Other pieces of particular interest include The Parrott House, Dublin Zoo (c.1890) by Walter Frederick Osborne (Lot 81: est €15,000 to €25,000).

It’s an interesting early view of Dublin Zoo (founded in 1830) and the Nesbitt Aviary, which was flanked by an aquarium and reptile house, and provided visitors with an opportunity to see parrots and macaws, one of which perches magnificently in the foreground.

See morganodriscoll.com.

