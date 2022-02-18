Standing out from the crowd: a Dublin 15 five-bed that's been given an entire new look

No 5 Court View Address: Rathborne, Ashtown, Dublin 15 Asking price: €585k Agent: MoveHome (01) 920 3894

A modern build in a new development can be very appealing. It’s fresh and in good nick, with no crumbling walls or dodgy plumbing. The kitchen and bathrooms are fitted and tiled.

The windows are double-glazed and the energy rating is much better than that of a period home. The only problem is, when you pop into the neighbours for a cup of coffee, their home looks just like yours.

The owner of No5 Court View in Rathborne decided that she wanted to stand out from the crowd. When she bought the five-bed house in 2010, the fixtures and fittings weren’t filling her with much joy, so she called in the experts to give the house a new lease of life and hired professional interior designer Ash Wilson.

After working on showhouses in new developments for years, she knows a thing or two about standard finishes and how to bring a home to life.

Wilson took stock of what had to go and what could be enhanced. The first thing she wanted to improve was the light and layout.

“The flow of a home is so important. The wood flooring in the entrance hall was replaced with porcelain tiles that now lead up to and throughout the kitchen, connecting the spaces. The introduction of glass doors to the hallway open up the space and add light.”

The next big task was to give the kitchen a full makeover. The Shaker-style units were painted in Di Nimes, a soothing grey/blue from Farrow and Ball while the countertops were replaced with Calacatta gold quartzite.

Wilson and her team also panelled the island and the wall in the dining area in the same style. One of her favourite additions to the house is the pantry. What was just an understairs storage cupboard, with a ‘plain’ door, is now a standout feature in the kitchen. As well as having a function to store food on the new shelves, the recessed lighting and a mosaic floor have turned it into property eye candy.

The installation of glass doors downstairs to let more light in also benefited the pantry, according to Wilson. “The detailing in there is so gorgeous we thought it would be a shame to not show it off.”

Panelling and coving play a big part in the redesign of the house. The effect is subtle but significant.

“Coving can also make a big impact,” says Wilson. “It really adds character to a home. Panelling is also a good way to bring a level of detail to a room and can define and zone spaces.”

Wilson claims it doesn’t have to take too much work to make a big difference, you just need to know what changes to make to create the impact.

“There is a relaxed energy in the house now,” she says.

“We didn’t want it to feel like a show home. The colour pallet is natural and earthy. The walls downstairs are Slaked Lime by Little Greene, which is a dynamic white that works so well with the blend of soft blues and greens used throughout. We changed the lighting throughout to create more atmosphere.”

The internal windows were also repainted in Lamp Black, by Little Greene, which has transformed the look of the interior of the house.

The house has a floor area of 1,582 sq ft that is set out over three floors. The living space is on the ground floor with the living room to the left of the hallway and the kitchen/dining room behind it. Wilson took out the double doors between the two rooms to improve the flow and make it more open to entertaining.

The guest WC on the ground floor is a great example of taking a small bathroom and bringing it to another level. This was achieved with panelling on the lower end of the wall and ceiling that is painted in Pigeon by Farrow and Ball. Above this is wallpaper from Cole & Son and the sink is by Burlington.

Double-height panelling runs from the hall up the stairs to the first floor, where you will find the master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and a second double bedroom with a balcony.

The ensuite was transformed with new lighting and a monochrome scheme was introduced. “The use of patterned floor tiles and a textured wall tile strike the perfect balance in making a calm yet striking scheme,” Wilson explains.

With every job she does, Wilson is very conscious of not ripping everything out and the wardrobes in the master bedroom are a good example of how to use what you already have. The clever use of paint, oak panels and new handles have given the wardrobes a brand new look.

On the third floor there are three more spacious bedrooms. There is a south-facing garden at the rear of the property and off-street parking for two cars at the front.

The recent expansion of the area around Rathborne has seen the opening of creches and schools in the area which has added to the sense of community. Ashtown train station is an eight-minute walk from Court View and the No 120 bus route passes through the development.

The new owners will benefit greatly from the renovation work. The vendor had planned to move into the house after the redesign but had to move abroad for work, so the house is now standing to attention and ready for a new family.

ashwilsondesign.com