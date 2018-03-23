Spark joy in Dun Laoghaire

Marie Kondo's decluttering manual, The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up and its superfluous follow-up Spark Joy, became a global sensation, selling millions of copies worldwide between them.

Kondo's instruction - if it doesn't "spark joy" get rid of it - was tantalisingly simple, so simple in fact that legions of readers ended up with a residual collection of cuddly toys and no tin opener.

Kondo herself confessed to having thrown out her screwdriver because it didn't spark joy, which meant she had to use a ruler to loosen a screw, which broke the ruler, which made her cry. So you could argue that the psychology of the so-called KonMari method is not unequivocally wholesome. Or perhaps you're one of those people who've tried the KonMari method and failed. Or maybe you're still planning to put the KonMari method into effect one of these days, eventually, when you can get around it.

The dual-aspect open-plan kitchen, living and dining room

One way or another, this means you still need storage. Unusually for an apartment, 11 Adelphi Manor in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin, comes with plenty of that, so you can defer the whole clutter problem for another while. It's one of 19 apartments launched last year in a converted office block at George's Street Upper. It's on the third floor and has very nice views of the sea to the east, taking in the former Mariners' Church, now the National Maritime Museum, and the East Pier.

Off the entrance hall, where there are two roomy storage cupboards, are two en-suite bedrooms and a guest toilet. There's one main living area­- an open-plan kitchen, living room and dining room giving onto a balcony for the view. The size is 1,023 sq ft. It comes with two underground parking spaces and is 600 metres from the DART station. It's for sale for €650,000 with Sherry FitzGerald Dun Laoghaire (01) 284 4422.

Indo Property