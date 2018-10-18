Singer Tori Amos is selling her beloved Irish home

One of her albums Boys for Pele, and other works, was inspired by the home, which was built in 1816 on the banks of the Bandon river.

“It really breaks my heart to see her go," Amos says. "But this magical place needs to find a new owner who can fully live and breathe everything that she has to offer. I will miss her, but will always cherish the memories, both personal and artistic,” Amos said."

Amos and her team transformed the house into a residential recording studio in 1995 for the album Boys for Pele. Since then, the home has been a place of creativity for her and other musicians who’ve all recorded at the house.

One of Ballywilliam's four bedrooms.

She previously said: "I first came to Ireland to record my album Boys for Pele. The original plan was to make it in America. We wanted to do it in an old southern type house, but the realtors knew who I was and when we tried to rent a house, everybody was out to fleece me.

"I was following a religious energy and my father's family are Scottish-Irish. I felt I needed to trace it back. I went to the old world."

The kitchen has an AGA

Ballywilliam also hosted several artists and writers in residence. One author is reputed to have said he could hear “echoes of the faintest music, possibly from another century” which kept him company while writing one of his books.

The kitchen, which has an AGA stove, is the heart and soul of the home, according to Wilsons Auctions. And many dinners have been followed by songs and stories by a bonfire in the outdoor theatre under the stars.

The curved cantilever staircase has a spectacular oriel window leading upstairs.

The house is approached via a tree-lined avenue, through the orchard to the side of the house. It’s a light-filled home thanks to its high ceilings and huge sash windows.

Through the years, Amos has been a frequent visitor to Kinsale, and she’s also said that her daughter is drawn to the area.

The dining room downstairs

A large stone moat surrounds the house, and the large vaults are said to be great for parties. The orchard is bountiful with apple, pear and plum trees.

But vendors say the jewel in the crown is the fresh water beach at the edge of the Bandon. The house is at the end of a two-kilometre cul-de-sac and offers privacy and a tranquil haven away from today’s bustling world.

The sitting room downstairs.

Two sides of the house are faced in original hand-cut slate, a rare sight today.

The carved limestone doorcase with original fanlight overhead and limestone steps

Online Editors