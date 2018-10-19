The 'traditional' Dublin commuter belt around Kildare and Meath, has seen huge prices rises taking place through the past five years, with values currently hovering at around 70pc of peak as a result. This often means that priced-out Dublin-based buyers in search of affordable homes and better value are trekking out even further afield to counties like Laois, Cavan, to South Wicklow and even to Wexford and Monaghan, where agents are reporting a new surge in buyers from the capital. But for those looking to get more bang for their buck, some traditional commuter locations can still present decent proposals for value, despite perceptions to the contrary.

Show home in the original commuter-belt town of Naas is A3-rated and in turn-key condition

The 'original' Dublin commuter town must be Naas in Co Kildare, which has been adding population steadily since the 1960s. Naas was offering estates of semis to city buyers even before the last boom took off towards the end of the 1990s. In 1986, the town had doubled its population in 16 years to 10,000 and by 2011 it had doubled yet again to 20,500, thanks almost exclusively to an influx from the capital. Since then the Naas populace has remained quite steady, likely because of the perception that it has become unaffordable to first-time buyers. But new-home construction kicked off again at Naas and there are schemes at Finlay Park, Castle Farm, Stoneleigh and Hawthorn Manor, all selling homes at the moment.

For those looking outside Dublin for relative affordability, it is worth taking a new look. For example, new three-bedroom houses of 1,265 sq ft, almost a quarter larger than a standard city semi, can still be acquired for €340,000 at the Stoneleigh scheme by Ballymore at Craddockstown, which is now entering its final sales phase.

The last 12 three-bed houses at Stoneleigh, which span around a quarter larger than the standard semi size, are on offer at prices from €340,000 to €350,000.

But this weekend, as the scheme nears the end of its run, the Ballymore-designed and furnished three-bed show house is coming to market.

The house is priced at €415,000 - significantly more than its equivalent €355,000 unfurnished equivalent cost. But this is a home where new owners will have to do nothing more than turn the key in the front door.

Aside from the fact that all furniture, flooring, curtains and interiors are supplied along with full garden landscaping, the house is located at the entrance to the scheme, which makes the journey to your driveway just that little bit shorter for every trip.

It also has the most favourable aspect and location of all the three-beds in the scheme given that it's westerly facing and also backs onto school grounds, so it is also the only one which is not overlooked at the rear.

The entry level prices at Stoneleigh compare favourably with Dublin, even regarding the cheaper westerly suburbs where three-beds are considerably smaller in this price range.

Otherwise in Dublin, for €340,000 in the second-hand market you can currently have a two-bedroom apartment in Cabinteely, a one-bed in Carrickmines or a two-bed cottage in Stoneybatter. If you want family-sized homes you're looking at a three-bed in D22 or a three-bed terrace in Tallaght. The fast train from Sallins, three miles away, takes an hour to get to Dublin in peak traffic. Growing employment in the capital along with Luas and bus jams in the city centre has brought back traffic chaos and huge delays getting to and from work for those based in badly-affected suburbs like Terenure and Dundrum. It means those coming in by rail from Sallins will get into the city centre 20 minutes to half an hour before those coming from suburbs just a few miles away. The price of a monthly commuter ticket out of Naas is €154.

Stoneleigh, which was launched in 2017, is aimed at families and is sandwiched between a school and Craddockstown Golf Club.

Near another Ballymore estate called Oak Glade, the last 22 houses from the 123-unit development went on the market last month and have been selling steadily with 12 now left as stated.

Overall prices start at €315,000 for two-bed, 953-sq ft bungalow, move up to €340,000 for the cheaper three-bed semi-detached home measuring 1,265 sq ft, moving up to €355,000 for the better located three-beds. They top out at €460,000 for the only four-bed detached property left, which spans 1,710 sq ft.

The two-bed bungalows are aimed at first-time buyers. The three-bed semis, which feature a kitchen island and separate utility room, are for growing families, as is the four-bed double-fronted detached, which sits on a corner plot.

The external designs are varied with a range of brick colour choices and designed by CW O'Brien Architects to soften the look of the streetscapes. There is a cobble-lock driveway to the front of each house and a paved patio and garden to the rear.

Central heating at the A3-rated homes is provided by an air-source heat pump system and the high-performance windows are double-glazed.

The scheme is a five-minute drive away from access to the N7, which connects to the M50 ring road within 20 minutes in light traffic.

Naas town centre, which is under five minutes drive away, is a traditional merchant town which today offers a range of amenities including a decent choice of schools, local shopping, a traditional main street and a fantastic choice of restaurants and cafes.

As mentioned, it has good bus transport links to Dublin and the train is utilised 10 minutes' drive away at Sallins.

The town also happens to be home to two famous racecourses, Punchestown and Naas racecourse, the former of which hosts the occasional national music festival.

There are also well-known golf courses including Craddockstown, which directly adjoins the development.

Naas is on the N7 which provides easy access to the M50 arterial route within 20 minutes (out of traffic). Dublin airport is approximately 40 minutes by car.

Meantime the location is also useful for those who work in Dublin but travel home to locations like Limerick, Kilkenny, Laois and parts of Tipperary at the weekends, giving them a good head start against the traffic coming from Dublin.

The location also has its own big employers in situ, not least a huge Kerry Group facility recently developed there with a thousand new jobs and another thousand expected to be created in the local economy as a result. Kerry joins blue chip employers here like Xilinx, Hewlett Packard and Intel.

Viewings at Stoneleigh are tomorrow from 12pm to 2pm through joint agents CME Auctioneers (045) 89711 or Sherry FitzGerald New Homes (01) 6671888.

