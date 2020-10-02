Selling Sunset's fifty million dollar man

The hammam pool from one of the properties sold in Netflix’s hit TV show Selling Sunset, which follows the lives of real estate agents who flog multi-million dollar homes

As hit Netflix shows go, Selling Sunset has absolutely everything you could hope for from a binge watch. There's property porn, the cut and thrust of the Hollywood A-list… and within the hallowed walls of The Oppenheim Group, the most compelling and ambitious estate agents you're ever likely to encounter.

In fact, the likes of Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae Young, Mary Fitzgerald and Davina Potratz are such televisual gold that many fans believe they are literally too good to be true.

Jason Oppenheim, who runs the Oppenheim Group with his twin brother Brett, was forced last month to address rumours that his staff members weren't realtors at all. He posted the licences of his staff members to prove they were registered as legitimate estate agents in the State of California and not actresses playing the part.

"Everything about us has been questioned by a lot of people," says Jason on a post-gym Zoom call from the Oppenheim Group's sun-drenched offices in LA. "I interpret it as a compliment. I guess people see a show that they like, and they see these women being fashionable and beautiful and successful. I mean it creates publicity for the show, but it's interesting that people can't do, like, one minute of research. [The rumours] are slightly annoying, but mainly amusing."

As well as being realtors at the very top of the real estate pile in LA, the glamorous employees of The Oppenheim Group have certainly brought the drama in front of the cameras (all while closing deals on $45m homes). From girl-on-girl rivalries and infertility to wedding planning and bombshell divorces from Hollywood actors, the reality series has been the gift that keeps on giving.

Being on one of Netflix's most successful shows is "like a dream" for Jason (left), himself worth a reported $50m.

"Not only is it really exciting to be on a successful show, but to do that with your brother and best friends is so much fun," he says. "If anything, it has made our work better. We're getting more business - we're getting more publicity for our listings, and we're getting more buyers and sellers. I think the show has something to do with that."

Audiences have come for the property porn and stayed for the soapy storylines. How does Jason feel about his employees showing so much of their personal lives to a public audience?

"My brother and I get to stay a little bit out of that, and out of the intrigue," he says. "I've always been very impressed with how courageous the women have been sharing their ups and downs and their personal lives with the world. With every season, we get a little more free and open and honest, and that has impressed me. It's why the seasons of the show are getting better and better."

Initially, Jason had reservations about the fame element of being involved in the show.

"I was a little concerned at the beginning that I wouldn't like that type of publicity, but I've surprised myself that I have enjoyed it," he says. "Mostly, it's been fun when people are happy to see us and are taking photos. We're just having a good time with it."

More recently, Jason has also fielded questions on whether his twin Brett is really leaving The Oppenheim Group to open a rival firm.

He rolls his eyes hard at that. "That's not really a story - it's more of a semantic change in that he has hung his licence [worked] outside the brokerage, but he's not starting a rival one. I think Christine was fanning the flames with that one."

Ah, Christine Quinn. Arguably the show's breakout personality, the Irish-American blonde is adored, feared and blasted by fans in equal measure.

"She can certainly stir the pot," laughs Jason. "Above all, I have always considered Christine a friend - she wouldn't be at this brokerage if I didn't have a lot of respect for her. She doesn't hold back. She wears a lot on her sleeve. But even though she connects with a lot of people, others can get rubbed by her the wrong way.

"She and Davina have probably dealt with more difficulty [online] than any of us and they're handling it really well. I mean, Christine can be polarising, but she's dealt with stuff that no one else has had to deal with. You have to try to dismiss it, but there's a lot of vitriol online."

Still, it's little wonder reality TV producers saw something special in the firm founded by the successful Oppenheim twins. Even before the show aired, the brothers were lauded as being among the top estate agents in the US by The Wall Street Journal.

Growing up in Palo Alto, Jason was originally drawn to law, graduating from Berkeley University before practising as a lawyer.

"When I was a kid, I was very argumentative and my mom would always tell me I should be a lawyer," he says. "I just stuck with it. I was also very fascinated by the law and rules and authority. In terms of understanding contracts and negotiating advocating for a [property] client, it's been invaluable. In a way, you are almost a pseudo-lawyer as a real estate agent."

As to how he managed to make it in the notorious top end of LA's property market, Jason says: "Well, I worked my ass off, that's for sure. I started selling $800,000 condos, then worked myself to $1.5m and $2m homes, and then one client would sell his $2m house and want to buy a $4m house. I could see my commissions slowly rise over the last six years. It's solely because the business was organically built up by referrals and word of mouth."

Jason's celeb-heavy clientele reportedly includes Orlando Bloom, Chloe Grace Moretz and Taye Diggs, and he has also sold properties to Nicola Scherzinger, Jessica Alba and Dakota Johnson. When it comes to buying a home, is the A-list as exacting as we've been led to believe?

"I find that first-time buyers can be the most difficult because they're nervous and anxious," says Jason. "The nice thing about the luxury market is that you're dealing with a more experienced buyer… even if the issues and negotiations and mistakes can all be more serious. The personalities can be strong, so you have to know everything about tax, accounting, the law.

"Some of the guys want the infinity pool overlooking the city, and the sexy city house, while others are looking for privacy. Some people want to be within a lot of land or they want to be in a prestigious area."

Needless to say, some of the superhouses Jason has sold have caught his own eye.

"There have been four or five homes in my career where I've been like, 'wow, I want to buy this', but it's usually out of my price range," he says.

"Still, it feels good to sell it to a cool person. That's the next best thing to buying it yourself. I'm friends with all my clients, so I get to hang out at these houses anyway."

