See the conserved woods for the trees at a rustic cabin in Mayo

Brackloon Wood is a Special Area of Conservation seven kilometres from Westport, Co Mayo.

It's a 180-acre old oak wood also with birch, ash, wych elm and rowan, plus hazel and holly, and the Owenwee River forms its natural boundary. There's even a stone circle for added intrigue.

There's a looped walking trail through the wood to encourage visitors, who have to be exhorted not to mess with the precious ecosystem by, for instance, picking the narrow-leaved helleborine, a rare and threatened white orchid that grows there.

This Scandinavian-style timber cottage lies just next to the wood - there's an entrance 200 metres away - and indeed the trees are making a welcome incursion into the surroundings of the house, giving it absolute privacy from the road. Plus it's on an acre and a half of its own with mature trees and lawn and a covered deck.

Whatsapp The open-plan living room

Access to the deck is from the main open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room, where fittingly enough there's a pale oak floor and a wood-burning stove on a glass hearth.

The kitchen cabinets are also of oak, painted in this case, and there are integrated appliances and a separate utility.

There are two bedrooms, both also with blond oak floors and one with access to the deck. The bathroom has a tiled floor and a bath.

When you get tired of walking in the woods and fancy a more vertiginous hike, Croagh Patrick is about five kilometres away to the west. The southern shore of Clew Bay is five minutes' drive to the north, and about 10 minutes in the car will get you as far as Westport, where you can board a train for Dublin.

The agent is Sherry FitzGerald Crowley (098) 29009 and the asking price is €259,000.