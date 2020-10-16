| 7.2°C Dublin

See the conserved woods for the trees at a rustic cabin in Mayo

Bofara, Brackloon, Co Mayo €259k

Brackloon Wood is a Special Area of Conservation seven kilometres from Westport, Co Mayo.

It's a 180-acre old oak wood also with birch, ash, wych elm and rowan, plus hazel and holly, and the Owenwee River forms its natural boundary. There's even a stone circle for added intrigue.

There's a looped walking trail through the wood to encourage visitors, who have to be exhorted not to mess with the precious ecosystem by, for instance, picking the narrow-leaved helleborine, a rare and threatened white orchid that grows there.