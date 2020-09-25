Seaside north and south

House envy was one of the unexpected consequences of Covid. From beautiful bookcases as a backdrop on Zoom calls to spacious offices at the end of the garden, we've all been guilty of coveting our neighbours' goods.

It wasn't all about interiors, however. Location during lockdown was everything. Not many had given much thought to what was in their 2km radius until they were told they couldn't go beyond it. It was then that the smug coastals emerged, filling Instagram with photos of their daily walks on the beach.

So we decided to take a look at beach homes on offer on both the northside and southside coasts of Dublin.

Lorna Carney and Gerry Boland, who are selling their house at 1 Church Street in Skerries, felt very lucky when the country shut down in March. "Living in Skerries really came into its own during lockdown," says Lorna. "Our house is one minute to the strand and then a few more minutes on down to the harbour with its restaurants and cafes, when they were open. A lot of people would go down to the beach for the sunset too because it's spectacular from the headland."

The exterior of 24 Beach Road in Sandymount

Nobody wants to live with the pandemic, but it has taken the commute headache away for thousands of workers. "I think now, with more people having the ability to work from home, Skerries is an even better place to be. They say once you go to Skerries, you can live and die here because it has everything you need, apart from third-level education," laughs Lorna. "Our house is within walking distance of everything and is great for anyone with a young family. My daughter has even counted that her school is only 141 steps away."

The house, which was originally built in 1910, was bought by Lorna and Gerry in 2013. "We weren't looking to take on a project, but as soon as we walked in the door, we just loved it."

The couple did the work on the house in two phases. It was structurally sound when they took it on so, initially, they just installed a heating system and upgraded the electrics, insulation and plumbing. After living in it for a few years and getting a feel for it, they called on local architect Niamh Butler to help them with plans for an extension.

"She was incredibly hands-on," says Lorna. "She just works up the road and could nearly see the site from her office window, so she would pop over whenever we needed her." The owners had a fair idea of what they wanted from the renovation. "We were very conscious that we bought an old house, so there was no point in going in and getting rid of the old features," says Lorna. "We wanted to make sure the extension didn't take away from the old house."

This was successfully achieved with the front of the house, with its high ceilings and shuttered windows connecting beautifully with the more contemporary extension at the back thanks to two glassed courtyard areas. The handmade kitchen is painted in Farrow and Ball's Oval Room Blue, with a matching window seat looking out to the garden.

During the renovations, the interiors throughout the rest of the house were upgraded, bookshelves were built, bathrooms were refurbished and underfloor heating was installed. The 1,744sq ft home now has a reception room to the front on one side and an office on the other. There is one bedroom/playroom and a bathroom downstairs, and then the extension with the kitchen and dining room at the back. Upstairs, there is a bathroom on the first-floor return and another three bedrooms on the next floor.

An aerial view over Roancarrig (blue door) of the coast in Skerries

The small garden at the back was designed to give colour and shape. The original walls and the stone shed all add to the charm of the outdoor space. The shed is big enough for an office or accommodation for an au pair or grandparent, subject to planning permission. Lorna and Gerry are on the lookout for another project, but will find it hard to leave their seaside home.

"I love when I come home and open the front door and can see the old floors and right through to the kitchen and out to the garden," says Lorna. "It's a lovely house to live in. It's spacious, but it feels very cosy."

Down the coast in Sandymount is another seaside special. No24 Beach Road overlooks the strand and is also just a few minutes' walk from the village.

The two-bed cottage is sure to appeal to young professionals with its fab location and funky interior. If the new owners are working from home, lunch can be had in one of the many cafes or restaurants in the village. Or if the office reopens, the IFSC, Grand Canal Dock and Ballsbridge are all half an hour or less on foot.

In the house, there is a sitting room to the front, with a bedroom across the hall. Steps from the hall lead down to an open-plan kitchen/living room, with a shower room and utility to one side.

A custom-made spiral staircase in the centre of the room takes you up to a mezzanine, which is currently being used as a bedroom. A large roof light makes it a bright space with views out to the garden below.

The large kitchen extension which leads to the garden at Roancarrig in Skerries

The house has a floor area of 1,044 sq ft, but a small extension at the back would be possible if sacrificing the garden wasn't an issue. With the beach in front of the house, getting outdoors will never be difficult.

Roancarrig, 1 Church Street

Address Skerries, Co Dublin

Asking price: €795.000

Agent: DNG McKenna Healy

(01) 8491510

24 Beach Road

Sandymount, Dublin 4

Asking price: €595.000

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald (01) 6672244

