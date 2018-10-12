Seascape sets the bar high with three-bed apartment in Clontarf

The landmark Dollymount House pub was sold before the property crash for an eye-watering €15m, with developers MKN Property Group taking an expensive gamble on its one-acre seafront site.

The landmark Dollymount House pub was sold before the property crash for an eye-watering €15m, with developers MKN Property Group taking an expensive gamble on its one-acre seafront site.

Eventually, after various planning tangles, the Seascape apartment complex was built almost a decade later, in 2015, consisting of 59 apartments in two blocks, the front one with uninterrupted views of Dublin Bay. They've been selling steadily since then, at prices ranging from €350,000 to over €1m. Apartment number 45 sold in July 2015 for just over €650,000, according to the Property Price Register.

Number 45 is in the rear block, but as it's on the third floor and occupies a corner, there are good sea views from here as well. It's a three-bedroom unit, weighing in at 1,184 sq ft ­- only slightly smaller than an average three-bedroom family house. Being a corner unit also means it's dual-aspect, so it gets better than average light, and there are full-height windows and high ceilings to make the most of this.

Nowhere is this more noticeable than in the main living and dining room, which gives on to two balconies with different aspects. The room is fitted out in something of a gentlemen's club style, such that even the grandfather clock and stag's head trophy don't look out of place.

Number 45 is on the third floor

This room is open-plan to the kitchen, which by contrast is ultra-modern with those high-gloss cabinets that have no handles.

The main bedroom of the three has floor-to-ceiling windows with a sea view, and an en suite shower. There's a bath with overhead shower in the main bathroom. There are lifts to all floors and the landscaped grounds include a fountain. The apartment comes with two parking spaces and a storage unit in the basement, and annual management fees are €2,550.

It's for sale with Sherry FitzGerald Killester, (01) 833 6555 at €825,000.

Indo Property