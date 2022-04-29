Scope for more expansion at spacious detached home in Naas

The dining room at Glenvar where total accommodation extends to 2,325 sq ft

Glenvar, 47 Rathasker Heights, Naas, Co. Kildare €770k

Between 1986 and 2016, the population of Naas more than doubled from 10,017 to 21,393 to become the second largest town in County Kildare.

When this year’s census figures are counted, you can bet the numbers will have jumped yet again. However, given that demand for housing here now far outweighs supply, it’s likely to be a more modest increase.

Naas is commuter town, favoured by priced-out Dubliners as a place where they could afford to put down roots and still be within driving distance of the city. In light traffic you can be at the airport in half an hour and the city centre in 40 minutes.

With the race to Naas never letting up, it’s no surprise that local property prices have lifted.

This is especially so in sought-after developments like Rathasker Heights, a leafy enclave of detached bungalows on the Kilcullen Road.

According to the Property Price Register, No2 sold for €337,500 in 2012. Six years later, No 63 went for €500,000.

Today, No47 is on the market for €770,000, with the sales agent reporting plenty of interest from would-be buyers seeking a foothold in the town.

At 2,325 sq ft, Glenvar (as No47 is known) is more than twice the size of an average three-bed semi. Built in 1995, it’s been maintained and upgraded over the years with double-glazed windows, roof insulation and a smart new kitchen.

Set on a corner site overlooking a communal green, the C2 BER-rated house has a big entrance hall, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/living room, utility, guest WC, five bedrooms (one ensuite) and a family bathroom.

There’s a good-sized back garden and patio, while an adjoining garage could be converted to add further living space, subject to planning. Glenvar,

No47 Rathasker Heights is for sale at €770,000 with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly: (045) 866 466.