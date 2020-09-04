Rockville a ratings booster

The kitchen at No7 Rockville in Blackrock, Co Louth, was moved from upstairs down to the ground-floor level to utilise the large space and allow access to the back garden

American physicist Frank Oppenheimer once said: "Scientists and artists are the world's noticers. Their job is to simply notice what other people cannot." Oppenheimer would have been delighted to see the owners of No7 Rockville in Blackrock, Co Louth, proving his point.

Orla Sherlock and her husband Donal Skelly, both postgrads in science and both working in their own scientific fields, bought the house in 2010 and most definitely noticed things that the previous owners had not. The 'noticing' all started when they saw the report that came with their BER certificate.

"The BER came with a list of recommendations on how we could increase the efficiency of the house and we ended up implementing them all," says Donal. "It wasn't like I got the list and started ticking things off straight away - it was more natural than that, but I did read it and it stuck with me. We could have done more, we could have done less, but we're delighted that we got it from a C1 to an A3."

Donal started off with the little things that he knew would be easy enough to do.

Expand Close The corridor / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The corridor

"I started with replacing the light bulbs with LED bulbs. The house had 69 light bulbs in it, so it was more expensive than I thought it would be. There were so many, they were almost a heat source for the house," he laughs.

After a visit to friends in Sweden, who had an air-to-water heat pump, the couple came home and researched getting one for themselves. The pump extracts the heat energy from outside air and a compressor increases the temperature to heat your home.

"It was quite progressive at the time," says Donal. "We got it from Sweden and Heat Pumps Ireland in Dundalk installed it for us. It was 2011, and we were one of their first customers for this kind of system."

To make the new heating systems as efficient as possible, the walls and attic were insulated and new radiators were fitted. "They are low temperature radiators that are perfect for a double-height room like ours because they have a fan in them that blows the air upwards," says Orla.

They also installed a pressurised water system so all showers are effectively power showers, as well as putting in a reverse osmosis water filter. "This is a purifier for our drinking and cooking water," says Donal. "It takes out any chlorine or leftovers from the water treatment plant and leaves just pure H2O. We never drink anything else. We bottle it and take it with us if we go away."

All their hard work has paid off in financial terms as well as environmental. "Our first year's heating bill was €7,500 and at that, the house was cold. Now our full energy bills are €2,200 a year and the house is always warm," says Orla.

Expand Close The dining area off the kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The dining area off the kitchen

All this from a property that they weren't even going to look at. When they initially started their search back in 2010, an estate agent told them about a house in Rockville that was built in 1998. Orla drove by it and dismissed it because she felt it wasn't what they were looking for. She was persuaded to view it and felt completely different when she stepped inside the door.

"It's funny, when I look back, I remember telling the agent I wasn't interested because the exterior looked quite traditional and I didn't think it would suit us. Once I went in and saw the 17ft high ceilings in the living space, I was floored. It was like nothing I'd ever seen before. The location also sold it because it's in a very private cul-de-sac and not overlooked at front or back, but the school and community centre are only about 200m away and a walk into the village and beach only takes five minutes."

They lived in No7 with the original layout for six years, but it never really worked with their young family. "The kitchen was upstairs and we felt the large space on the ground floor was completely under-utilised," says Orla. "You didn't have access to the garden and as we spent a lot of time in the kitchen, it seemed silly to have it tucked away up a flight of stairs."

The team from Optimise Home in Dublin came up with a new, more family-friendly layout to the house. This involved moving the kitchen down to the ground level, which would then open out to the garden. A cosy sitting room was put in where the old kitchen had been, which Orla has claimed for herself as her 'quiet place'. McCauley Kitchens in Drogheda designed the kitchen and local interior designer Niamh Carter helped with furnishings and fittings.

As it now stands, the accommodation is set over three floors, with two bedrooms (one ensuite) and the family bathroom on the top floor, the open-plan living room/dining room and kitchen at ground level and three bedrooms as well as a shower room, an office and the utility room on the lower floor.

Designer Wesley O'Brien advised on staging the house for sale and now the couple are beginning to wonder if they want to leave it after all.

"We have loved the house and didn't think we'd enjoy redesigning it so much. What is has done, however, is given us a taste for another renovation job," says Orla.

Sherry FitzGerald Carroll seeks €575,000 for No7 Rockville.

Indo Property