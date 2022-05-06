Revamped Victorian red brick a short hop from Croke Park

A view of the open-plan kitchen/living/dining room at the end-of-terrace house in Dublin 1

589 North Circular Road, Dublin 1 €550k

When 27-year-old Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human to journey into outer space in April 1961, he electrified the world with a few short but long-remembered words. “I see Earth,” he announced as he gazed down from the window of his space capsule. “It is so beautiful.”

At an exhibition of his sculptural work at VISUAL Carlow in 2022, architect Tom de Paor named his acclaimed installation ‘I See Earth’ after the original rocket man’s immortal quote.

The architect’s own eye for space is apparent at this end-of-terrace house at the junction of Mountjoy Parade and North Circular Road, for example.

For decades, it was a classic corner store with upstairs accommodation for ‘living over the shop.’

At first glance, that’s all there was to see, but when de Paor got his hands on it in the early Noughties, he imagined the building in a whole new way.

He launched into a major redesign that transformed the Victorian redbrick into a 21st century home. What was originally a two-storey-over-basement dwelling and corner shop is now something special.

When the current owners bought the house from de Paor in 2008, they couldn’t believe their luck.

From the entrance hall, an open staircase leads below street level to an open-plan kitchen/living/dining room with recessed lighting, Carrera marble floor and oors opening out to a walled rear courtyard.

At street level there’s a main living room and a split-level bathroom with sunken bath. On the floor above are two double bedrooms, one to the rear with views of Croke Park.

The North Circular Road has undergone a huge transformation in recent years with the new amalgamated DIT college and the Luas also landing nearby at Broadstone.

No589 North Circular Road is for sale at €550,000 through Property Partners O’Brien Swaine: (01) 835 8833.