Remade with Hines sight

The diner is illuminated by a vast triple-glazed roof light and bi-folding glazed doors that opens the room completely to the patio

Is it a help being a property developer when it comes to renovating your own period home? It certainly helps with realising the potential in a significantly run-down property when others can't see it, as Gary Corrigan discovered when he and his wife bought a Victorian doer-upper in Irishtown in the latter years of the recession.

Gary is Managing Director of Hines Real Estate Ireland, the international giant behind some of the country's biggest property deals. But when he and wife Gwen bought No10 Bayview in 2014, some people thought this personal renovation and restoration project might be more than they could handle.

The previous owner had spent her final years in a nursing home, so the property had fallen into disrepair.

"When my late father-in-law came around to see it, he looked at the two of us as if we were mad," Corrigan recalls. "We had to lift the floors and put in new foundations and we had to put a new roof on it. The whole house had to be insulated. In the end, it was stripped out and the only thing we kept other than the walls and roof was the staircase. The brick on the outside had to be cleaned up, as a lot of water had gotten into it from the parapet above."

Expand Close The entire property had to be insulated / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The entire property had to be insulated

Corrigan put his property development skills to personal use when, last year, he designed a new interior layout and oversaw the construction of a two-storey rear extension that boosted the living space by about a quarter to 1,475 sq ft. The new addition created space for a 239 sq ft kitchen/diner, a guest WC and a utility room on the ground floor, as well as a third bedroom and a family bathroom on the first floor.

He also found that his background in property development gave him a better vision of what he wanted for the project. "I probably saw more for the extension than most people would - the architect had said that it would make the garden too small, but I disagreed."

Gary added a slew of rooflights, such as to the landing, the elongated hallway and the dining area, and put in glazed French doors to the interconnecting living spaces on the ground floor. These choices made No10 Bayview "a very bright and airy house to live in".

Meantime, Gwen was responsible for planning the new interiors, choosing contemporary classic-style furniture and décor, as well as high-end finishes such as Italian stone and marble flooring.

Just off the hall is a front living room with a marble fireplace and double doors with glazed panels that open into a central family room that doubles as a playroom for the Corrigans' children Charlotte (3) and Hugo (4 months).

French doors lead to the rear kitchen-diner, which is naturally lit by a vast triple-glazed roof light set overhead and also from full-height bi-folding glazed doors that open this room fully to the patio. The latter is enclosed by sleek horizontal wooden slats and tall bamboo.

Expand Close The shaker-style kitchen / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The shaker-style kitchen

If the pale-grey Shaker-style kitchen units and feature island look familiar, that's because they were made by Andy Spillane's Thurles-based Savvy Kitchens, which has featured regularly on Room To Improve with Dermot Bannon.

There is sensor lighting on the steps of the staircase and on the landing, and their carpenter created a contemporary-style four-poster bed in the master bedroom by building a frame over a bed the couple had picked up from Harvey Norman. The bed sits against a wall that hides his-and-hers' walk-in wardrobes.

The arrival of their second child means the Corrigans are moving to a larger house in Sandymount with a garden.

Virtual viewings are available.

Irish Independent