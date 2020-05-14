Ready to go in Sutton: An architect-created American style home-to-be with its own gym, cinema and sea views

With almost no houses coming to the market in the past two months, thanks to Covid-19, maybe it's time for itchy would-be buyers to think outside the box - to stop looking for something that's already built and instead consider a house that's yet to be.

On Greenfield Road in Sutton is a 0.2 acre site with full planning permission for an A-rated, five-bed American styled contemporary home. It's on offer at €600,000, ready to go with architects' drawing and the detailed computer generated virtual projections featured here.

The site caught the eye of owner Timo Barry and his wife Ruth back in 2016 when they were living in the USA. It was a dream location for the couple as they were familiar with the area from walks around the coast.

"We bought it with the intention of building a home for ourselves when we returned to Ireland," says Timo. "We loved the proximity to the sea, and I am a tennis player, so I was excited by the idea of living right beside Sutton Tennis Club."

The master bedroom

The master bedroom

However, life and kids meant their plans changed and the couple ended up moving to the southside instead, to be closer to Ruth's family.

Before the change of direction, the couple had brought their ideas to Tyler Owens Architects. They were pretty confident about the vision they had for the finished product. "We had lots of ideas from houses that we had seen in the States," says Timo. "We sent on links from the American real estate site Zillow of houses that we really liked, and the architects took it from there."

Architect Fergal O'Doherty took on their brief and made sure he got it across the line. "We had a few pre-planning meetings with the local planners to get their view on it and there were a couple of iterations before we got it to a point that satisfied the planners and the neighbouring community, but we got there," recalls O'Doherty.

"We were very careful with the design fitting into the surrounding area. We made sure to keep low walls and vegetation at the front so that it was in line with what's already there. The plan is to hold on to as much of the mature planting and trees as possible. The last thing you want to do is sterilise a site."

The architect worked hard to ensure that the property really benefitted from its coastal location. "The idea behind the three-storey design was to get the most out of the balcony at the top and the south-facing views. It's more of a two-storey with a pitched zinc roof where the master bedroom is," explains O'Doherty.

"We could have gone traditional, but the client liked the idea of going contemporary, so we achieved that through the rendering, the windows and the zinc at roof level. The whitewash then gives it a kind of a beachfront look."

Architect Fergal O'Doherty

Architect Fergal O'Doherty

New owners will have a full set of designs and imaging for the layout of the house, but ultimately the internal design will be up to them. The permission lasts five years.

Agent Johnathan Jordan of onlineestateagents.ie has estimated the cost to build the house in the region of €700,000, with the total investment coming to €1.3m. But the agent believes it would be worth the effort given his estimated finished value at over €1.5m.

At four times the size of an average three bed, the 4,305 sq ft home is arranged over three floors with a basement. At basement level is a cinema and home gym. The house is entered on the ground floor with a large reception area at the front. To the right is a library or sitting room. To the left is a guest WC and a utility room with pantry. The back of the house is given up to the large open kitchen/living/dining room with sliding doors out to a patio and garden.

On the first floor the projected construction has four bedrooms (one ensuite) and the family bathroom. But the top floor master bedroom suite will be the spot with the real wow factor.

With an ensuite bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a south-facing terrace, the master suite will take in views right across Dublin Bay.

Permission has also been granted for two more houses adjacent, designed to a similar style by Tyler Owens, but these sites are not for sale. See tylerowens.ie.

Dublin Bay views

Dublin Bay views

