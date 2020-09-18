Purbeck harmony by the sea... Monkstown lodge for €2.4m was home to folk singer Dick Cameron

Dual purpose: Purbeck Lodge built by a corn merchant in the early 1800s looks like a detached house from the front but is a back-to-back semi

What God has joined together, let no man put asunder.

The vow could have been written for Purbeck Lodge, a south Dublin home which looks like a detached house from the front, but is married at the rear to Heathville. And two early residents of this elegant coupling did in fact get married.

Corn and provisions merchant Joshua Mason Chaytor funded the construction of four back-to-back Regency semis in Monkstown in the early 1800s, including Heathville, into which Chaytor himself moved with his family. In 1822, adjoining Purbeck Lodge became the birthplace of tea merchant Joseph Garratt. The connection between the joined houses became closer when, following the death of his first wife Lucy White, Garratt married Joshua's daughter Harriett, the girl next door. Garratt died in 1885, worth €9m by today's money.

There was more romance for Purbeck when it was acquired in the 1950s by the American folk singer Dick Cameron, whose catch phrase was "Nice and soothin'. Nice and soothin'" (describing his own voice). It could equally be applied to the seaside walks and views around old Monkstown that so captivated him. Having served a year in a US federal prison for refusing conscription on the grounds of his pacifist beliefs, the minstrel from Massachusetts came to Ireland for a weekend break. He never left.

According to one newspaper report, Cameron was "so captivated by the sailing boats at Dun Laoghaire, the beauty of Killiney and the breakfast-time ballad singing of an old man in a Dublin hotel that he decided to stay here. The headline ran: "He came, he saw, he stayed - in Monkstown."

Having had a string of hits like Galway City and Johnny the Daisy-O, the crooner became a broadcaster and hosted a popular RTÉ radio music slot. He later had a profitable new career as a psychoanalyst until his death in 1997. Purbeck Lodge remained home to the Camerons for two decades afterwards.

When the current owners bought it in 2015, the house was structurally sound with a new roof and freshly painted external walls, but inside, it required rewiring, plumbing, insulation, heating and redecoration, including new kitchens and bathrooms. As a protected structure, the owners brought in an architect and a specialist masonry expert to tackle that work.

Period features like cornicing, ceiling roses, plasterwork, decorative arches, timber flooring and window shutters were painstakingly restored and polished and painted in heritage shades from Little Greene. At 3,300 square feet, this is now a big, three-storey family home. One of its quirks is a pair of faux doors on either side of the main entrance which lead nowhere. The kitchen and diner features a five-plate gas hob Range cooker with electric ovens and a sink with integrated waste disposal. This leads into the drawing room, with a south-facing bay window and a west-facing sash window bringing light in from both directions. Across the hall is a dual-aspect dining room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two with ensuite bathrooms and double sash windows, and a family bathroom. When the current owners pulled out an old wardrobe in the main bedroom, they were delighted to discover an original arched window with decorative glazing bars. The garden floor, once the servants domain, now has a self-contained home with a separate entrance, kitchen, utility room, lounge and a double bedroom with ensuite bathroom. There's a walk-in wine cellar and guest wc. Connected via stairs with the main house, this has potential to be used as a granny flat, au pair quarters or home office.

Outside there's a gravelled drive with off-street parking and a wrap-around, south-facing garden with patio.

It's a few minutes' walk to the Dart and Monkstown village with its popular restaurants, sailing at Dun Laoghaire and Monkstown is also on the new cycleway linking Sandycove and Blackrock. The price is €2.45m.

